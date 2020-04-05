Eleven years ago, as America’s economy was righting itself at the end of the Great Recession, Cameron Tucker lifted a baby above his head in his California living room to the strains of the “Lion King” soundtrack.

This dramatic introduction of Lily, the baby Tucker had just adopted with his partner, Mitchell Pritchett, heralded the start of the long, close TV relationship many of us have had with the Pritchett-Dunphy clan of the comedy “Modern Family.”

I have to say goodbye to these beloved TV friends this coming Wednesday night, as the show comes to a close with a one-hour, two-part series finale.

Clever, heartwarming

Though there were a lot of characters to get to know back in 2009, among the three households where the sitcom takes place, I fell in love with the funny, flawed adults and precocious kids of this show almost immediately.

The sitcom’s writing has remained consistently clever, and the show still delivers one of my favorite experiences in watching TV: I laugh right up until the end of the show, when a character does or says something unexpected that suddenly has me in tears.

Even after 11 years, those endings are still surprising in their power.

Take the 2014 wedding of Mitch and Cam (Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet), a gay couple some TV pundits have given co-credit with NBC’s “Will & Grace” in helping viewers accept the concept of same-sex marriage.

Mitch had always felt his father, curmudgeonly family patriarch Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) had trouble accepting a gay son. But Jay not only welcomed the wedding at his country club, but stuck out his arm to escort his son down the aisle.

I still tear up just thinking about it.

Modern and family

The show was always more “family” than “modern.”

Yes, the series is filmed documentary style, with characters breaking the fourth wall to talk to —whose camera? We’ve never found out. And yes, it contains a blended family with relatives from Colombia, and a sarcastic daughter from Vietnam.

But it’s also filled with typical family sitcom tropes — with a twist.

Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) is a bumbling geek of a father, for example, who often doesn’t seem to “get the joke.” But his childlike zest for life and his big heart are so contagious that he easily breaks out of his stereotypical dumb-sitcom-dad box.

There’s not much on the broadcast networks that’s appointment TV for me anymore, so it’s nice to still be invested enough in the lives of this family to want to follow the kids into adulthood and the adults into grandparenthood and new chapters in their careers.

Heading into Wednesday’s finale, we’re right back where we started 11 years ago. This time, we’ve waded into a recession instead of out of it.

But Cam is now trying to figure out a family “reveal” for another new baby — the adoptive son he and Mitch had given up hoping for.

The series finale was filmed Feb. 20 — which seems like a lifetime ago in coronavirus years — when the cast could still hug and kiss and stand close to each other at the wrap party.

This fictional family will be frozen in time (for syndication), never to be touched by COVID-19 or sheltering in place.

In a world where we now binge-watch whole streaming-service seasons in a weekend, this is one less tie that binds me to that wait-till-next-week anticipation broadcast TV has delivered since I was a kid.

It will be hard to say goodbye.

Mary Ellen Wright is deputy team leader for Life & Culture for LNP | LancasterOnline. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.