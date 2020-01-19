This week, the 2020 Academy Awards nominations were released, and a lot of smart people released their own dumb opinions online, as they are wont to do around this time each year.
This column isn’t about how Adam Sandler should have been nominated for “Uncut Gems” (he should have) or the lack of people of color nominated for just about everything (Lupita Nyong’o in “Us!” Awkwafina and Zhao Shuzhen in “The Farewell!”) No, it’s about the most multi-faceted performer of the whole bunch, nominated for not just one “Story,” but two.
That would be the legendary Randy Newman, nominated in the Best Original Score category for “Marriage Story” and in Best Original Song for “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4.” If you have seen both of these films, you know just how different they are – one is about the psychological damage that comes with knowing that it’s time to leave a loved one, and the other is “Marriage Story.”
It speaks to the breadth of Newman’s musicality that “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” isn’t even the best song in “Toy Story 4.” That honor, in my opinion, would go to “The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy.” In a little under two minutes, Newman manages to honor the full spirit of Woody the cowboy, a character that I and many others have followed for almost a quarter of a century. The version that plays over the credits is sung by country superstar Chris Stapleton, a person I wouldn’t have expected to sound so natural singing a Randy Newman song. Then again, maybe people said the same thing 50 years ago when Nina Simone covered the immortal “I Think It’s Going to Rain Today.”
As a person who was of exactly the right age when the first “Toy Story” came out, it feels like Newman is fully defined by his musical role in the now-tetralogical film series. To this point, Disney even offers a greatest hits album called “Toy Story Favorites,” which features the Oscar-winning “We Belong Together,” Sarah McLachlan’s instant-tear inducing read of “When She Loved Me” and, of course, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”
It’s not necessarily that Newman’s work with Disney isn’t great – in fact, his 11-picture (and counting) run should be treasured far beyond just “Toy Story” to include music from the perpetually underrated “James and the Giant Peach” and “The Princess and the Frog.” The problem is that Newman’s solo, non-film work deserves to be appreciated as some of the greatest lyricism of the 20th century. Need proof? Here’s an abridged quote from one of his songwriting peers, some guy named Robert Zimmerman, whom you might know better as Bob Dylan:
“To me, someone who writes really good songs is Randy Newman. Now, Randy might not go on stage and knock you out, but he’s gonna write a better song than most people that can do it. There’s not many people in Randy’s class.”
For proof of concept, look no further than Newman’s 1972 masterpiece “Sail Away.” I might sound like the character Stefan from “Saturday Night Live,” but it’s got everything! – New Orleans-style jazz (“Lonely at the Top”), introspective-yet-goofy slices of life (“Memo to My Son”), fever dream show tunes (“Simon Smith and the Amazing Dancing Bear”), and so much more.
You want political satire of the highest order? Read the last few weeks of national news items in this newspaper, and then listen to “Political Science” and come back and tell me how vital it still sounds a half century later. Newman’s songs, which often feature unreliable and downright despicable narrators, prove that you shouldn’t always take lyrics at face value.
A lot of people could almost re-enact the exact moments when they fell in love with a song or an artist. Here’s my Randy Newman story: Like many, I knew Newman as the guy with the charmingly clunky voice who did Pixar movies and “Short People.” By way of a run through the discography of Harry Nilsson, I came across an album called “Nilsson Sings Newman,” which found the former belting out songs by the latter, complete with Newman on the piano. Feeling utterly gobsmacked by the beauty and creativity of that album, I took a chance on Newman’s “Sail Away.”
I was attending Temple University at the time and remember walking around the campus listening to the album, impressed more and more by each successive song until I came to the album closer, “God’s Song (That’s Why I Love Mankind).”
If you’re not familiar with the tune, it’s a slow, ominous song written from the perspective of a winking God talking to the people of the world. I won’t spoil it, because everyone who only knows “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” deserves to hear it in its full glory. Regardless of your denomination, it’s a powerful statement on the concept of faith – and those who have it – all wrapped up in the length of a pop song.
There’s a good chance that Randy Newman won’t get his flowers while he’s still around, that those who are unfamiliar with his non-film songwriting will only find these gems when he departs this world. As the man once said about the concept of music in general, “Music should be the last thing you don’t have an open mind about.”
Unscripted: Encouraged by greater acceptance of different body types in entertainment industry [column]
Five lesser known Randy Newman songs to listen to:
-“Putin”
-“Louisiana 1927”
-“Living Without You”
-“Texas Girl at the Funeral of Her Father”
-“The Story of a Rock and Roll Band”