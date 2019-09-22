When it comes to artists that stick around long enough to reach a half-century of music making, certain giants come to mind - Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones, for example. But what if I told you there's another group, with some 22 studio albums and thousands of shows under its belt, still plugging away in relative obscurity since 1966?

That band is NRBQ, which used to stand for "New Rhythm and Blues Quartet" and now simply stands for "NRBQ." Despite a brief break between 2004 and 2011, the band continues to soldier on with one original member, the enigmatic Terry Adams, on keyboards. In the band's entire history, the closest it came to chart-topping success was "Get That Gasoline Blues" in 1974, ranked at 70 on the Billboard charts and probably much lower on fans' personal lists.

I first encountered the band in 2010 by way of a cover of what should have been an AM radio classic, "Ridin' in My Car," by twee duo She & Him. That spark was slightly rekindled in 2017, when the current incarnation of NRBQ performed at the Lancaster Roots & Blues festival. Though I only knew one song at the time, I was dazzled by the musicianship displayed in the set. Just before this past summer began, I took a chance on a used vinyl copy of the band's 1983 album, "Grooves in Orbit," found at Mr. Suit Records. After so many near-starts for loving the band, something finally clicked in my brain. I proceeded to spend this entire summer with the Q's wide discography.

Through its long history, the "classic" lineup of the band consisted of Adams on keyboard, Joey Spampinato on bass, Tom Ardolino on drums and "Big" Al Anderson on guitar. This incarnation of the band lasted 22 years and is largely considered the essential version of the band. One of the many aspects of NRBQ that makes it an interesting case study is the sheer array of styles the band is able to represent.

Featuring three distinctive singers and songwriters, NRBQ could make a case for one of the most chameleon-like bands of the 20th century. In Spampinato, the band had sweet, Buddy Holly-like declarations of emotion in the form of songs such as "Magnet" and "Only You." Anderson brought a harder edge with bar-ready classics "It Comes to Me Naturally" and "It Was an Accident." Adams, a student of Thelonious Monk and Sun Ra, kept the band centered in unbridled weirdness, represented well on "Who Put the Garlic in the Glue?" and "Here Comes Terry."

When firing on all cylinders, the band could make any NRBQ album sound like a compilation. Take 1979's "Kick Me Hard," for instance. Kicking off with the bizarre and hilarious rave-up "Wacky Tobacky," the album takes turns into rockabilly, pop, ska and even a restructured cover of a song by the Chipmunks. This leads to the band's other, sizable strength - choosing covers that not only breathe new life into older songs, but generally picking tunes obscure enough that they could be mistaken for originals. As a fan of popular music dating back to Tin Pan Alley and beyond, I have a chance to discover something new with every album and live performance.

Just to cherry-pick one of many covers, look at a song such as "God Bless Us All," which provided the title to an NRBQ live album from 1987. Originally released in 1953 and sung by 5-year-old Brucie Weil, the song is a deeply corny and bombastic children's prayer. In the hands of NRBQ, the song somehow becomes both funnier and more poignant than the original, a testament to the band's uncanny ability to find a song's essential elements and improve upon them.

As always with a band with as long a history as NRBQ, it's impossible to chart all of the interesting facets of the band. Take, for example, the band's role as unofficial house band for "The Simpsons" from 1999 to 2001, or the time in 2004 when the cast of "Spongebob Squarepants" came together to create a 17-minute audio-only episode featuring the characters covering the band's songs. Seriously, look it up.

What ultimately makes NRBQ a vital component of any music fan's library is not only its ability to never do the same thing twice, but its naked passion for the essence of music as a guiding light through life.