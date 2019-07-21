As startling as it is to hear ’90s music referred to as “oldies,” it’s been even more surreal driving around with teens in control of the music these days.

When the playlist starts streaming, I almost expect to look over to the passenger seat and see my dad nodding his head in time to the music (if he was the type to have a playlist. Or stream music).

We’ve already powered through Journey and Hall & Oates. Queen still pops up, and ABBA, thanks to the influence of movies. But we’re well beyond that territory now.

We’re into the era of “this music was released way before I was born and how did you stumble across it, anyway?”

The Four Seasons. Lesley Gore. The Searchers.

Streaming music is a world in which “if you like this song, we’ll play you this one that’s similar” leads you down rabbit holes of discovery. It links The Searchers’ “Love Potion No. 9” (1964) to The Clovers’ version of five years before.

It brings us a mid-1970s song about “December, 1963” and an invitation to “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” complete with a swooping “bay-bee” from Paul Anka.

It’s all stuff that, for better or worse, they wouldn’t stumble across in the homogenized world of commercial Top 40 radio, and it’s still surprising to me that there’s an appeal to it.

But maybe I shouldn’t be surprised.

Listen to the oldies enough — and on many, many drives, I’ve listened to them nonstop — and I start to see the appeal.

First of all, there’s the singability. Though they’re not exactly my musical taste, and despite myself, I’ve absorbed all the lyrics (and I even think I’m mostly accurate when I sing them).

They’re usually short and sweet. Two minutes tops, maybe. They’re relatively simple to pick out on the guitar. You start to recognize them in the background of movies, which adds another layer of relatability.

And sometimes — sometimes — a message peeks through the sugary, poppy tune.

Take Lesley Gore. She’s someone whose music I hadn’t heard for years, until she got added to that teen playlist. But her double-play of “It’s My Party” and “You Don’t Own Me” is irresistible.

And it's relatable for teens, who all go through that swing of euphoria, heartbreak and rebellion to some degree. Her voice is obviously that of a teen — both of those songs were recorded while she was still in high school — even if the songs themselves were written by adults.

If it was good enough for Joan Jett to cover it with her own defiant version about 15 years later, bringing it into my own teenage era, then it’s good enough for me, whether 1963, 1979 or 2019.

Jennifer Kopf is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.