I am eager to see “It’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the movie about Fred Rogers starring Tom Hanks.
It’s not that I was a big fan of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” when I was a kid, but after a lifetime of role models disappointing us, it will be refreshing to see the story of a kind, gentle and good man. Fred Rogers was the real deal.
I grew up in Pittsburgh, and Mr. Rogers was a local hero. My grandmother got personal Christmas cards from him. (Coincidentally, my grandmother was a kind, gentle and good woman.)
And we lived in the next neighborhood over. Both of these things made me feel special in some odd way.
I recognized the heavy Pittsburgh accent Mr. Rogers and his puppets had. I knew some of the regular characters from other Pittsburgh shows.
But I was 8 when Mr. Rogers premiered on our local public television station, WQED (where it was filmed), and too old for it. The little cynic in me wondered why Mr. Rogers had to change his shoes or put on that sweater.
When you get to a certain age, you begin questioning things, like when the Santa Claus story develops massive holes.
Where was this little house Mr. Rogers went to? Did he live there? Did he have his own family? Why did he keep his tie on when he changed into his sweater?
In the Land of MakeBelieve, I knew those were the voices of Mr. Rogers. Were we supposed to know that?
I was too old to really appreciate his gentleness and quietness, to simply accept what I was seeing..
Children’s TV in the early 1960s, when I was into it, was a little strange.
In “Romper Room,” which I loved, you watched little kids playing. Why this interested me, I don’t know.
The only problem was that the teacher’s name was Miss Jane, and during her greeting, when she would say, “I see Mary” and “I see Paul,” she never ever once said, “I see Jane.” I kept hoping.
I did not like Captain Kangaroo. I liked Mr. Green Jeans, but not the captain. I didn’t buy his uniform — probably for the same mysterious reason I never liked clowns or department store Santas. They were hiding something.
I loved Lamb Chop and Shari Lewis. Lamb Chop had sass.
That’s why I loved Bugs Bunny, too. I saw Bugs on “Paul Shannon’s Adventure Time,” a local show that came on in the afternoon and featured a variety of different shorts, including “The Three Stooges”and “Rocky and Bullwinkle,” Warner Brothers cartoons and “Kimba the White Lion,” an anime where the mouths never matched the words because it was badly dubbed.
Even the little cynic in me could not handle Moe, Larry and Curly. My brother started practicing their tricks on me.
After a while, my mother forbade us from watching.
It was a small but broad spectrum of shows.
Today, I see the treasure Mr. Rogers was. In the current, noisy, bratty world of kids’ TV, we need someone like him. But I suspect he was one of a kind.
Jane Holahan is a staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.