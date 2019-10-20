Typically, the musical acts that grace the Madison Square Garden stage are A-list celebrities.

There are veterans like Billy Joel, who probably has an apartment hidden within the venue at this point for how often he’s performed there. There are icons like Cher and Mariah Carey, whose glowing diva auras are large enough to fill the expansive venue. And there are young supernovas like Billie Eilish, who climb the pop charts before they can legally purchase an overpriced beer at the venue.

But when I told my friends, family and co-workers who I was seeing at Madison Square Garden in September, I was repeatedly met with the same question: “Wait, who?”

And then I got to tell them about the beautiful musical anomaly that is Vulfpeck.

Vulfpeck is a cohort of musicians that emulates the celebrated funk and soul session players of the ’60s and ’70s. The players are mostly in their 20s and 30s, and many are University of Michigan alums.

But perhaps most thrilling is that while all of them have rock-star chops, none of them seem to have rock-star problems. They’re the kind of famous a reasonable person could dream of being: beloved by a particular community, unproblematic enough to avoid clickbait, but still not too famous to walk down the street comfortably among the rest of us.

So how did these guys book — and sell out — a gig at the 20,000-seat Madison Square Garden? The answer, it seems, was building their fan base through good old-fashioned talent and a few clever tricks.

Vulfpeck formed in 2011 but didn’t play its first show until 2013. Bandleader Jack Stratton is credited with the notion that he didn’t want to play a show until he was certain he could sell it out. A few of Vulfpeck’s musicians served as the backing band for Darren Criss, the “Glee” actor and musician who more recently portrayed Gianni Versace’s killer on FX’s “American Crime Story.” So, after one of Criss’ performances in 2013, the band finally played its first show, now immortalized on YouTube.

The band showed its business genius through a stunt in 2014 when it released “Sleepify,” an album consisting of just silent tracks. Here was the band’s pitch: if they make a paltry half a cent from every play on the streaming service Spotify, and fans play the silent album through the night as they sleep, that earns the band $4 per participating fan per night. The band earned $20,000 before Spotify pulled the plug, and used the funds to put on an admission-free tour for fans, with dates determined by where “Sleepify” was streamed. Brilliant.

While the guys of Vulfpeck are clever, they have the bona fide chops to back up their antics, too. Each member’s musical prowess is worth note, from Joe Dart’s superhumanly precise bass playing to Theo Katzman’s ability to play a groovy drumline while maintaining a sweet falsetto.

The band’s albums are typically a mix of both instrumental tracks and songs with vocals. They do both exceptionally well: jams like “Animal Spirits” increase my serotonin levels astronomically. There’s the heartsick ballad “Love is a Beautiful Thing,” a gorgeous duet between Katzman and guest vocalist Monica Martin. And perhaps my favorite is “Christmas in L.A.,” the best modern Christmas song I’ve ever heard that imagines Santa Claus driving a Chevrolet under the California sun.

I thought I was allergic to jam bands, as I’m still waiting for the inevitable chapter in my life when I start referencing specific Grateful Dead performances by location and date. But Vulfpeck’s infectious grooves are a great starting point for the average music listener who hasn’t given songs lacking vocals a solid chance. Dart’s basslines are so melodic that at the Madison Square Garden show, the audience was singing his instrumental line on the gloriously named “Daddy, He Got a Tesla.”

The guys are just plain charming, too. Stratton brought his mom out to lead a guided meditation at one point in the show. They jump around like little kids, excited for a playdate with their very best friends. The casual stage set emulated their down-to-earth personas, using the actual furniture from the basement in Michigan where they held their first rehearsals. Special guests and bandmates alike rested on the plaid couches and plush chairs when they weren’t needed.

And, because it’s Vulfpeck, they also had a few tricks up their sleeves. Chris Thile of the Punch Brothers was one of the night’s many special guests, fitting for a band where friends float in and out with ease. Someone dressed up in a wonderfully absurd duck costume for the song “Funky Duck.” And the live rendition of “Back Pocket,” the band’s most popular song thanks to an iPhone X commercial, began as an a cappella track.

Vulfpeck was my first Madison Square Garden show, and whoever I see there next will have big shoes to fill — whether they’re a household name or not.

Jenelle Janci is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.