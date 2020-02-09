Tonight, hundreds of stars will slink on the red carpet decked in designer duds at the 92nd Academy Awards. They’ll bask in the warmth of the stage lights and give faux-humble speeches about their blockbuster films.

But I can’t seem to get my mind off of a different actor, one gone far too soon, who I recently learned a lot more about thanks to a wonderful new documentary.

I first fell in love with Anton Yelchin in 2004, when he played a sensitive teenager who befriended an adult with mental disabilities in “House of D.” I’d largely forget about the cute boy in that movie, as young girls do, until 2007 when he starred in the criminally underrated “Charlie Bartlett.”

By all accounts, “Charlie Bartlett” was a box office flub. Critics described it as “eye-rollingly calculated,” “a sub-standard Ferris Bueller” and “a poor man’s ‘Rushmore.’ ” But I didn’t — and still don’t — care.

Yelchin plays the titular role, a well-meaning prep school dropout who holds therapy sessions in bathroom stalls, relays the information back to his own psychiatrist and then distributes prescription drugs to his classmates. What could go wrong, right?

The plot is clever, and the movie is fine, but I know what I kept hitting “play” for. It’s that Yelchin was just too cute, too talented, too charismatic.

Unfortunately, Yelchin’s career was cut short. In 2016, he was killed in a freak accident when his Jeep Grand Cherokee’s gearshift malfunctioned, rolling down his driveway and pinning him against his gate. He was 27.

A few days after Yelchin died, a recall notice arrived in his mail.

Last year, Yelchin’s parents premiered “Love, Antosha,” a documentary about their son, at the Sundance Film Festival. I was hesitantly excited: His parents’ involvement lent credibility to the film, but it also made me wonder if we’d get a full picture of who Yelchin was, because parents can see their children with rose-colored glasses.

Now that the film is available for rental on streaming services, I finally found out.

“Love, Antosha” is a moving, sensitive portrait of an extraordinary performer. Letters Yelchin wrote to his mother throughout his lifetime are the thread that runs throughout, read by former costar Nicholas Cage. (This is an unusual, but fun touch.)

There are all the parts you’d expect from a documentary like this: touching home movies, interviews with costars, discussions with the doting parents. But what I found compelling was what appeared to be the Yelchins’ total commitment to telling an accurate and complete picture of their son, even if it colors outside the lines a bit.

For example, in the last years of Yelchin’s life, he indulged in a secret photography passion in dark corners of Los Angeles. His subjects were sometimes nude or in animal masks, always striking and often moody.

There’s also reference in the film to Yelchin’s general “naughtiness,” which wasn’t limited to his photography.

Even more shocking: Yelchin had cystic fibrosis, which he kept a secret from his Hollywood co-stars. It added another level of heartbreak to losing him. Not only was he about to speak publicly on his illness, but he likely spent his whole life expecting to die from it — only to be taken by a freak accident.

So, on this Oscars night, I’m raising my glass to Yelchin’s parents, who did their son (and his fans) a great justice with “Love, Antosha.” May we all live with as much vigor as Yelchin.

Jenelle Janci is Life and Culture team leader at LNP. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.