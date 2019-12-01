If you’re a regular reader of the “Unscripted” column, you know, as the tag at the end of each article reminds you, it is a “weekly entertainment column.”
This does not mean it is always a “weekly entertaining column,” and I’m sorry to say this one probably won’t be.
For my entire life, the only way I could get a thought to stop nagging my brain was to write about it. The most obvious way, as my bank account reminds me frequently, is to write an article or a column or a post for the very news source you are currently reading. When things get more personal, I write a song and feebly try to translate it into something more musically palatable. Recently, though, a life event has left me more or less incapable of either of these methods.
My cousin, Michael Borgioni, died recently due to complications from Cystic fibrosis, just a few weeks short of his 26th birthday, which is today. I won’t get into the specifics, not to spare you the details, but to spare myself from thinking about them. I was washing a large dish when I got the news, and then I did the thing I thought only happened in movies when people get terrible news — that is, slump to the kitchen floor crying as the faucet water continued to run.
The viewings and funeral held no further answers or peace for me, even though that is at least partially what they exist to do. I couldn’t say goodbye when he was unconscious in the hospital, and I certainly couldn’t when coming face to face for the last time. Over 500 people traveled from several states to visit, to the point that the funeral home had to stay open an extra hour to receive them. I was happy, but not surprised — despite a short life, his reach extended far beyond the average person, which he was not.
I also was happy that I had my family there, itself a small battalion comprising six sets of aunts and uncles, dozens of cousins and significant others. As I would later ponder, it was good to have them all there at once as a coping mechanism, but the inverse was that I could look into each of their faces and see individual levels of grief and pain.
I truly don’t intend for this column to be a point of sadness, despite how many times I have to stop writing to wipe tears away. In spite of a lifetime of illness, Mike never complained about his lot in life, so it would be a disservice to him for me to do the same.
Is it possible to find a drop of humor somewhere in all of this? I’ll give it a shot. Two days before the funeral — admittedly not a great opening to an amusing anecdote, I know — I gathered with a few family members, including Joey, Mike’s brother, and Cori, Joey’s girlfriend, to figure out the ancillary stuff. You never consider that somebody has to arrange photos and somebody has to pick the music that will play at the reception. It’s that last part that brings a small smile to my face.
Cori looked through her phone, taking suggestions on what songs should play from the assembled group. Joey mentioned that he wasn’t a big fan of the music the funeral home had picked — too many saccharine songs with sad lyrics, such as “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.
The trouble is, Mike was a white, suburban kid who loved hip-hop. Eric, a cousin who in many ways was also one of Mike’s best friends, mentioned his love of the rapper 2 Chainz. Cori began cycling through 2 Chainz’ songs, calling out titles while we all briefly experienced something we hadn’t felt in days, or weeks — the faintest of laughter.
“‘I’m Different?’ ‘4 a.m.?’ ‘It’s a Vibe?’"
“Well,” I said, “it is by definition a vibe, of sorts.”
As you can probably guess, not a single 2 Chainz song made it onto the funeral reception playlist, and that’s OK. One of my suggestions was “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley, both because it is peaceful and because it played a prominent role in the 2008 movie “I Am Legend,” which I have a faint memory of Mike enjoying.
I can’t say that these moments of lightheartedness made the proceedings any more bearable. I can’t say that I don’t still see his face every other day when I close my eyes. I can, however, say that I personally welcome any thimble-sized beam of light in the midst of seemingly inescapable darkness.
Click here to contribute to Emily's Entourage, a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating rare strains of Cystic Fibrosis, here.
Kevin Stairiker is an LNP staff writer.