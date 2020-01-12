I couldn’t get through the novel “Little Women” when I finally got around to reading it.
I was in my early 20s and just too old to fully enjoy the March sisters and their trials and tribulations. At least that’s what I thought my problem was.
Clearly, I had a problem. Louisa May Alcott’s novel is beloved, a national treasure.
So when Greta Gerwig’s new version of “Little Women” came out, I was a bit ho-hum about it.
I’d never bothered to see the other film adaptations, including the 1933 version with Katharine Hepburn playing Jo. I figured I’d skip this one too.
Then the reviews started coming in.
The critics loved it. Well, except for Rex Reed, whose review is so off base I wonder if he saw an entirely different movie. He went on and on about the lavish 1949 movie with June Allyson as Jo, then criticized the new film for being sentimental.
Anyway, the half dozen other reviews I read convinced me to see the film. They seemed bedazzled.
And, nobody wears a cape and tights. There are no aliens. The Earth is not being threatened, and it’s about regular people. I felt it was my duty to support the film.
So, I headed to the movie theater and saw one of the most charming and winning movies I have seen in years.
Much has been made about the idea that Gerwig, who proved her directing chops with “Lady Bird,” has made a film based on an 1868 novel for a 2020 audience.
While it feels like we are in 19th-century New England (at least how we think it would feel) and the costumes, the hair, the houses and the outdoor world feel genuine, there is a modern vibe throbbing through this “Little Women.”
How Gerwig (who also wrote the script) balanced the two is the key to the movie’s success.
Jo (a wonderful Saoirse Ronan) is clearly a feminist in a timeless sort of way. She wants to live the life she wants to live, but she knows society gives her limitations. Jo never sounds out of place or preachy.
The whole cast is a delight, from the always-wonderful Laura Dern as Marmee, to Florence Pugh as the youngest sister, Amy, who is often in conflict with Jo.
Chris Cooper melts wonderfully from cold to warm as Mr. Lawrence, the March sister’s neighbor; Meryl Streep is a delight as snooty Aunt March and Tracy Letts helps open and end the story as Jo’s editor.
But it isn’t just the cast that makes this “Little Women” so wonderful. It’s the feel of the film, the naturalness of it. Gerwig moves the time back and forth and at first its a little jarring, but then it begins to fit the flow and compounds the emotions of certain scenes.
Another miracle that Gerwig performs in the film is making it hopeful and loving without being sentimental or hokey.
So many movies and TV shows are dark, cynical and weird. Heroes are passe and a loving family is rarely allowed to be just that. There’s always some dark hidden story.
The miracle of “Little Women” is it speaks to us, it comes alive as a living and breathing story of a family without all the dysfunction we have come to expect from families in the 21st century.
I may never have found joy in reading the book, but I found plenty of it in the movie.
Jane Holahan is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.