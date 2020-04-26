Where do you look for your life lessons in tough times?

In a time like this, when the human race is facing once-in-a-generation strife, it’s hard to gather advice to fit this exact situation. Some rely on important words given to them in childhood, and others look to self-help books to quell uneasy thoughts.

Me? I’m diving head-first once more into that bottomless well of life lessons, the multi-decade pop culture juggernaut known as “Star Trek.”

Across eight series and 778 episodes, there’s a wide array of important nuggets to keep close. Take the “Next Generation” episode “Darmok,” where Captain Picard (played then and now by the effervescent Sir Patrick Stewart) showcases the importance of overcoming language barriers, or the simple but essential message that “the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few,” from the beloved 1982 film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

However, there’s a more specific lesson for the times spelled out in a first season episode of the lesser-loved-but-no-less-awesome “Deep Space Nine”: follow the dang rules of the quarantine.

Titled “Babel,” the episode from 1993 finds the “DS9” crew suddenly beleaguered by a mystery virus that infects the residents of the space station with aphasia, a condition that causes the inability to think or speak clearly. Even from the very first shot of the episode, which features Chief Miles O’Brien speaking to other crew members from behind a glass door, there are allusions to what we’re facing today.

Noticing the quick spread of the virus, Captain Benjamin Sisko commands Deep Space Nine to undergo an extensive quarantine to stop the spread of the virus. Now, for those unfamiliar with the particulars of different “Star Trek” series, “Deep Space Nine” was the only show to feature all of its characters inhabiting a gridlocked space station, as opposed to a starship “boldly going where no man had gone before.” So, in locking down the station, Sisko was also potentially interfering with businesses under his jurisdiction.

Enter Quark, the hyper-capitalist Ferengi who owns a bar on the station.

Despite the quarantine, head of security Odo finds Quark’s bar packed with patrons, all imbibing and ranting nonsensically, clearly afflicted with the virus. When Odo confronts Quark about this, Quark smiles and gleefully proclaims his business’ essential status. Quark knows full well that he’s potentially endangering not just his patrons, but also those that his patrons interact with. No matter – after all, as Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #162 declares, “Even in the worst of times, someone turns a profit.”

It turns out that, in order to keep his bar running, Quark was illicitly using a replicator from a quarantined crew member, thus further spreading the disease himself in an effort to keep his business open. However, Quark isn’t the only member of the crew flaunting the obvious rules of the quarantine. Despite repeatedly telling his crew to quarantine, Sisko visits his infected son, Jake, in a makeshift sickbay, barely standing a foot away, much less six.

Perhaps the most striking comparison to the current day in the episode is found in the small sub-plot containing Sisko’s dealings with a visiting freighter captain, Jaheel. Jaheel and his crew are visiting the station when the virus breaks out, and soon, all of Jaheel’s crew are infected. Near the episode’s end, Jaheel messages the concerned Sisko and Odo from his ship, threatening to leave.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Your orders are no concern of mine,” says Jaheel, clearly frightened but feeding into self-preservation. “My entire crew has been confined to your hospital, I must leave now while I can still function.”

Sisko is calm and measured in his response, though you can sense his hesitation to speak authoritatively on something he only barely comprehends.

“I understand you’re frightened, but believe me, you’re better off here,” Sisko explains. “You don’t want to be out there alone and get hit by the virus.”

Of course, Jaheel is fully infected by the virus by the time he tries to depart from the station. The takeoff malfunctions, which causes the ship to explode. Is the metaphor heavy-handed? Of course, it’s “Star Trek.”

But the message is clear – nobody actually wants to be under quarantine, but it’s best for the entire group, not just the foolhardy ship captain who wants to save his own hide.

Since this is “Star Trek,” everything more or less resets to normal by episode’s end – the virus is contained, and everyone can go back to work. If COVID-19 could be figured out in an hour – or roughly 45 minutes without the commercials – there wouldn’t be the need for self-quarantines.

But that’s where we are.

In an odd way, it brings a tinge of hope to think that even in the far off future of 2369, humanoids are still just sort of winging it, facing a dangerous virus and coming out on top regardless.

Who knows? Maybe it’s not too late to live long and prosper through this thing.

Kevin Stairiker is an LNP staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.