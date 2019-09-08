Three weeks ago yesterday evening, I was having a blast.

And if you were at Long’s Park for the Woodstock 50th anniversary show, chances are you were, too.

Wasn’t that an experience? The weather was glorious, the audience was awesomely large and impressively tie-dyed.

Onstage, Phil Kresge and his family and friends knocked it out of the park, putting on a performance that evoked the ’60s at their best.

The horns on “Dance to the Music”? Solidly in the pocket. The harmonies on “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes”? Nailed them. A profound hush fell over the audience when the ensemble sang the first encore, “Find the Cost of Freedom.”

“It was tremendous,” Kresge told me. “We fed off the energy of the crowd. ... It felt a lot like it must have felt at the original Woodstock.”

I’ve had an on-and-off interest in Woodstock for decades, dating from when I saw the movie for the first time as a teenager. I was 2 years old in 1969, when the festival took place; according to family lore, we got caught in the traffic jam afterward on the way home from a vacation in New Hampshire.

The 50th anniversary captivated me. The week before, I watched the movie again. I combed over the schedule for WXPN-FM’s real-time “Woodstock: As It Happened” broadcast, gaming out what I could listen to in between such hopelessly unhip lifestyle choices as work and sleep.

I was able to catch snippets of Sweetwater and Burt Sommer on Thursday — which would have been a Friday back in 1969. Around 5 a.m. Saturday, I faded in and out of sleep during The Who’s “Tommy” suite. I caught Joe Cocker’s full set during a run Saturday afternoon, and a good chunk of Jimi Hendrix on Sunday morning.

The broadcast reoriented my perception of the festival and its depiction on screen. The film is great, and they stuffed in all they could (the version I have clocks in at 3 hours, 45 minutes), but until WXPN, I had never reckoned with the sheer amount they had to leave out. Nor does the film fully convey the seriously weird scheduling of the performances. Sly & the Family Stone at 3:30 a.m., anyone?

WXPN also made me realize what a key role Chip Monck played in maintaining Woodstock’s vibe. In the context of a long day, you sense how his famously unflappable public service announcements, delivered in that calm, baritone voice, were able to conjure kindness, encouragement and fellowship among that 400,000-strong crowd. “Hold on to your neighbor, man.” The right message, consistently and compellingly delivered.

Indeed, it’s hard to escape the impression that Woodstock unfolded the way it did thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime alchemy of cooperation, goodwill, improvisation and enormous amounts of sheer luck. That butterfly on the album cover is a perfect symbol in more ways than one; the balance was just that delicate.

Less than four months later, the Rolling Stones would hurriedly and haphazardly try to reproduce Woodstock’s magic at a motor speedway about an hour east of San Francisco. Notoriously, the result was the Dec. 6, 1969, Altamont fiasco, which brought ’60s utopianism to an abrupt and appalling end.

The magazine Rolling Stone called Altamont “rock and roll’s all-time worst day.” It was precipitated by an avalanche of miscalculations and blunders, notably the stunningly misguided decision to outsource security to Hell’s Angels.

The resulting disaster plays out in the documentary “Gimme Shelter.” Armed with pool cues, the Angels mete out one vicious beating after another. During the Stones’ performance, an Angel stabs Meredith Hunter to death when the 18-year-old black man pulls a gun in front of the stage. It was one of four deaths that day (There were two deaths and two births at Woodstock), to which were added numerous injuries and property crimes and who knows how many bad trips.

Like Woodstock, Altamont will no doubt be the subject of retrospectives when its anniversary rolls around. That’s as it should be: It’s by remembering its sobering lessons that we can tilt the balance in favor of Woodstock’s ethos of peace, love and harmony.

Kresge told me he makes annual pilgrimages to the Woodstock concert site to pay homage. He says you can sense the vibe there, an echo of what those 400,000 concertgoers shared all those years ago.

He says he feels very close to that spirit. I do, too.