Every year on my birthday as a kid, I could count on my mom clipping my horoscope out of our local newspaper.

The syndicated bit was not unlike the one that appears in this very paper, giving those celebrating birthdays a taste of the year ahead and a few lucky numbers. This was my sole exposure to astrology growing up, other than cheesy “What’s your sign?” jokes in movies and television.

Fast forward a bunch of years later, and now I have a note on my phone listing my loved ones’ chart placements, a handful of several favorite astrology accounts on Instagram, and enough bare bones knowledge to entertain at cocktail parties.

Astrology has made a big comeback, particularly with millennials in recent years. There have been no shortage of hypotheses as to why. We were the least religious generation, until Gen Z-ers — the term for people born in the mid-1990s to mid-2000s — took the title. Some speculated we were replacing organized religion with spirituality and mysticism.

Others will probably say it’s our attempt at destroying something, because as several reductive articles tell you, we already killed chain restaurants, golf and mayonnaise. (Soon to follow will be the real estate industry, as we’ll never be able to afford a home because of our all-consuming, primal need for avocado toast.)

But does it have to be so complicated? Dare I utter such a simple thought: Could we just enjoy it because … it’s fun?

That’s why I indulge, at least. After I had the pleasure of interviewing Mount Joy astrologer Eric Pride for a story in 2018, my curiosity lingered long after the story printed.

Pride did a stellar job of explaining the basics of diving deeper into astrology than what appears on the comics page, which is often criticized — and perhaps rightfully so — for being so vague that it could apply to anyone.

The sign you’re likely already familiar with is your sun sign, which is sort of an overall snapshot of your personality. Then there’s your moon sign, which reveals your intrinsic desires and mood, and your rising sign, or how others perceive you.

I’m a Libra sun, Libra moon and Leo rising. Translation: I long for peace, justice and balance. I love beauty, romance and socializing. I usually have no problem seeing both sides of an argument, a helpful trait in journalism, where balance of opinions is essential. All true.

But for all of the good traits, there are some less savory ones, too. Because I can see both sides, making decisions in my personal life can be painful. I can be a little too aesthetically absorbed, and my Leo rising might come off as boisterous, obnoxious or prideful. Also true.

This is actually one of the things I like most about astrology. If you choose to participate, you’ll have to reckon with your own flaws. And regardless of whether you deeply believe that the stars guide what happens here on earth, a little self-awareness never hurt anybody. Really, everybody could use more of it. (Some more than others.)

Memes, one of my favorite ways to consume astrology, do an excellent job at this. I follow several great accounts on Instagram that simultaneously roast and celebrate each sign equally, some of my favorites being @notallgeminis, @jakesastrology and @sanctuarywrld. There’s a clear format: eye-catching images, often with pop culture ties, that have text superimposed on top of them for each sign. For example, a picture of Snoop Dogg with four gorgeous, very expensive looking dogs might have “Libra” written on Snoop, and things we love like “shopping sprees” and “face masks” written on the pups.

And I know I’m not alone in loving these, because I have friends from all circles of my life — high school, college, friends I’ve made here in Lancaster —interacting with posts from the same pages.

It’s in our music too, offering a modern refrain to “The Age of Aquarius.” Taurus Lucy Dacus sings “The stars have a lot to say about people born in the month of May.” Kanye West declared himself the “ultimate Gemini” in “Saint Pablo.” My fellow Libra Lil Wayne celebrated the balance of our sign in “She Will” with “Devil on my shoulder, the Lord as my witness/So on my Libra scale I’m weighin’ sins and forgiveness.” Chani Nicholas, one of my favorite modern astrologers, actually curates ever-evolving playlists for each sign on Spotify.

So balk all you want when your millennial co-worker asks to see your birth chart. Whether you plan to consult the stars before making a big decision or you just want to laugh while scrolling Instagram, astrology will make you take a good, hard look in the mirror. And that can never be a bad thing.

"Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.