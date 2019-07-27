We are living in dystopian times.

I’m not talking politics, or technology or end-of-the-earth scenarios that fill the headlines.

I’m talking Hollywood.

Just look at all the movies out there set in the future, when the world has become a dark, dark place.

Democracies are lost, we’ve destroyed the earth, there isn’t enough food or clean water. People must do dreadful things to survive.

The future is never a happy place, where people are engaged in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Instead, people don’t have enough to eat. Evil forces rule after an apocalyptic event. Big Brother is watching our every move.

Hollywood keeps finding new dystopian futures.

In “Snowpiercer,” people live on a train that just keeps traveling around the world. The rich have it pretty good, the poor are miserable and ready to riot.

In “The Hunger Games,” a boy and a girl from each district are deemed “tributes” who must fight to the death. The public finds it highly entertaining.

In “Children of Men,” infertility is causing mankind to face extinction.

Earth is barely inhabitable in “Elysium,” and rich people live in a bubble above the planet.

In “Minority Report,” set in 2054, thanks to psychic technology, the police can arrest and convict murderers before they commit a crime.

And you can’t forget “Soylent Green” from 1973. The film is set in 2022 (whoa!), where 40 million people live in New York City and only the wealthy have enough food, shelter or water. The rest eat something called Soylent Green, about which, Charlton Heston proclaims, “Soylent Green is people!”

Cannibalism has been a viable solution for many dystopic worlds.

Look at Jonathan Swift’s “A Modest Proposal,” in 1792. He speaks movingly of the poor in Ireland and then comes up with a solution:

“A young healthy child well nursed, is, at a year old, a most delicious nourishing and wholesome food, whether stewed, roasted, baked, or boiled; and I make no doubt that it will equally serve in a fricassee, or a ragout.”

The murderous Sweeney Todd slits the necks of his barber customers and Mrs. Lovett makes them into meat pies.

We all read “1984” and “Brave New World” in high school. Whether it’s Big Brother or biology, we are doomed.

So why all this darkness? Is it because our futures look dystopian? Will climate change destroy the earth? Is democracy at risk throughout the world? Is over-population going to make the world unlivable?

OK, it could be any or all of those things.

But the real question is, in dark times, why have dystopian stories become so popular? Why are we so eager to watch the next episode of “The Hunger Games,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” or my current dystopic obsession, “Years and Years”?

A joint production of HBO and BBC, “Years and Years” is a six-part series about the Manchester-based Lyons family. Daniel, Stephen, Rosie and Edith each have their own story lines.

It begins in May of 2019 and goes through 2034. In the course of those years, a nuclear bomb is dropped, the banks fail, characters die, marriages break up and jobs are lost, replaced by half a dozen poorly paying service jobs. One character tells her parents she’s trans. No, not transsexual, but transhuman, with plans to upload her consciousness into the cloud.

What makes “Years and Years” so interesting is how connected it is to our real world, but still pushing forward into a scary future.

I’m loving it, but at the same time, it’s terrifying.

Go figure.

•Jane Holahan is a staff writer. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.