This Tuesday, I should be joining friends and fellow Phish fans at the Giant Center in Hershey, dancing and high-fiving each other to celebrate an epic jam out of the band’s classic song “Down with Disease.” Instead, I’ll be sitting at home alone, and suddenly that song title seems like a bad joke.

Phish was one of the first major bands to cancel and reschedule their summer tour plans at the beginning the COVID-19 pandemic. They released a statement about the postponed dates which included this sentence: “The health and well-being of Phish fans, our touring crew, and the communities in which the band plays is our top concern.”

It reads like a fairly typical press release-style statement, but fans of the band understood that it was genuine. Phish, specifically, guitar player Trey Anastasio, has repeatedly spoken in interviews about the strong bond between band and audience, the energy from the fans that feeds back into the band’s music during concerts and how the Phish community resembles one big family.

Phish fans are pretty obsessive and are always craving more and more music. I get it. Like most serious Phish fans, this isn’t the first time I’ve expounded in great detail about the band, whether it’s during a work meeting, in the middle of dinner with my wife, or in more than a couple of these “Unscripted” columns.

Obviously there isn’t going to be a Phish concert in Hershey this Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be watching the band that night. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Phish, a band that thrives on its live experience, has treated fans to an archival concert each Tuesday available to watch for free on their website and Facebook page..

Dubbed “Dinner and a Movie,” after one of the band’s oldest songs, the Tuesday night virtual event features classic Phish concerts paired with favorite recipes supplied by the band. The concert series — this week marks the 19th installment — serves up some of the tastiest shows in the iconic jam band’s nearly 40-year career. “Dinner and a Movie” has featured never-before-seen footage such as a show from 1989 featuring fresh-faced Phish band members jamming in small bar venue like it was an arena, as well as moments from their monumental 2017 “Baker’s Dozen” run of shows at Madison Square Garden, and a 1994 concert where the band trotted out a rare performance of its rock opera “Gamehendge.”

The group experience of sharing in the joy of the music is a big part of Phish, too. And that aspect is mostly missing during video streams. But one local venue — the Millersville venue Phantom Power — screens the “Dinner and a Movie” concerts (weather permitting) on a big projector in its outdoor beer garden where fans can watch the band together in a socially distanced environment.

Phish is a band that has always gone the extra mile to connect to fans, create a community and curate special experiences from its remote, otherworldly festivals, including a 2000 New Year’s Eve concert with a set that lasted from midnight to sunrise. A Phish live show encompasses this “anything-can-happen” feeling. In concert, any song in the band’s catalogue can suddenly launch into an exciting jam full of unexpected twists and turns, or a song may bleed into never-before-played cover. Phish, as a rule, is ever-evolving, and change is the only constant. In fact, the only guarantee at a Phish concert is that something unexpected will happen.

An archival concert series obviously lacks the spontaneity that is such a huge part of the Phish experience. But once again, the band has found ways to surprise and delight its fans. On April 1, the band, known for pulling pranks, played it straight, released its latest album “Sigma Oasis” and celebrated with a free streaming listening party for their fans. Bassist Mike Gordon took to Instagram to chat with fans and give bass lessons, and the ever-prolific Anastasio debuted new songs that eventually became “Lonely Trip,” an album of songs recorded in his home studio in New York City at the height of the pandemic.

Fan sites dedicated to reporting on Phish concerts with a sports journalistic-style obsession to the tiny minutiae that make up a Phish show have had to settle on dissecting famous jams that have taken place at venues that should be hosting Phish concerts this summer. And fans have been speculating on social media about whether recent photos of mask-wearing band members gathering at the studio in Vermont might result in some special surprise.

Both the band and its fans have made it known their desire to share in the live concert experience that brings everyone so much joy, but as Anastasio sings in his song “The Greater Good” from “Lonely Trip,” “Sometimes for the greater good / I do what I know I should.” So, for now, fans have to pause and take this time to look back on some of the amazing music Phish has made during its career and wait for the band to deliver its next surprise.

•Mike Andrelczyk is a features reporter. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.