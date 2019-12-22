With 2020 approaching, I’m getting ready to make my annual New Year’s resolutions. At the top of that list, as it has been for decades, is “lose weight.”

Judging from national health statistics on weight and obesity, I have a lot of company.

Even with the support of WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers), this struggle to change lifelong habits and an unhealthy relationship to food that started early in my childhood, never gets any easier.

But each year I feel a little more supported — strangely enough — by the same entertainment industry that has long imposed a difficult-to-achieve, weight-related standard of beauty.

Take Time magazine’s recent coronation of singer Lizzo, the queen of body positivity in her music and her life, as its Entertainer of the Year.

While some of us plus-sized people work hard to hide even our bare arms from public view, zaftig Lizzo has no problem showing off her curves by rocking a leotard or sequined booty shorts as she performs.

I cheer when I see her on TV, celebrating a body type that is still subject to fat-shaming by some who don’t understand the physical and psychological complexities that evolving weight-loss science has discovered regarding weight gain and obesity.

After comedian Bill Maher recently advocated on his HBO talk show for increased fat shaming as a way to encourage people to get healthier, CBS late-night host James Corden used his “Late Late Show” platform to talk about his own weight struggle and remind Maher of those complexities.

Corden wanted Maher to know that fat-shaming is a form of bullying — one that leads to people feeling bad about themselves which, in turn, can lead to more emotional eating.

Thank you, James.

Thirty years ago this month, after actress Delta Burke had gained some weight in real life, “Designing Women” aired a memorable episode in which Burke's former beauty queen character, Suzanne, gave a moving speech in response to cruel comments about her weight at a high school reunion.

I cheered in front of the TV back then, as well. Burke took home an Emmy for her performance, and started a plus-size clothing line.

I also cheered as actress Camryn Manheim accepted an Emmy Award in 1998 — for her lawyer role on “The Practice,” which had nothing to do with her weight — hollering, “This is for all the fat girls!”

I was a fan of the late actor Leonard Nimoy, not just for his role on “Star Trek,” but for his 2007 fine-art photography book, “The Full Body Project.” Nimoy’s camera lens turned the naked bodies of large women into the glamorous, sensuous beings they were under the paintbrush of Renaissance and Baroque masters Titian and Peter Paul Rubens.

Sometimes, it’s just nice to see yourself, including your body type, represented in a significant way in popular culture.

Yes, a discussion of weight loss is a constant in the relationship of Toby and Kate (Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz) on NBC’s “This is Us,” but so are other issues, such as their coping with their sight-impaired infant.

Melissa McCarthy is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars and has been nominated for Oscars for roles in both comedy and drama.

McCarthy and Billy Gardell starred as a plus-sized couple in their own sitcom, “Mike and Molly,” and Gardell now stars on the show “Bob Hearts Abishola” on CBS — shows about human relationships, not just about weight.

The clothing-design reality competition “Project Runway” has asked contestants to design for a variety of body types — including curvy ones — for the last few seasons.

And in last year’s coming-of-age Netflix comedy, “Dumplin’,” the curvy character of Willowdean Dickson becomes a heroine for sticking up for her full-bodied friends and bringing some plus-sized sass to her skinny mom’s small-town beauty pageant.

Of course, the entertainment industry always seems to take one step backward just as it seems to be making progress.

Thin actors are still being asked to gain large amounts of weight — and even wearing “fat suits,” like Sullivan admitted to having done on “This is Us” — to portray larger characters that could be handled by plus-sized performers.

And TLC plans to air a new reality show next month called “Hot and Heavy,” featuring what it calls “mixed-weight couples’ (read: the woman is large and the man is cute and svelte). I don’t even know where to begin with this; I won’t be watching.

As I apply yet another clean slate to the new year, striving to meet a weight goal in order to get healthier (wish me luck!), it’s comforting to know that my body type is being seen, and accepted as a human reality, in the stories Hollywood is telling.

