The name says it all: Dust-to-Digital. Dust-to-Digital is a company dedicated to bringing rare musical recordings from all around the world and offering them in various formats including CDs, DVDs, vinyl and other media.

But the way that I interact with them the most is on Instagram — where they post as @dusttodigital.

On Instagram, Dust-to-Digital offers authentic moments in a medium that can often feel filtered and fake. The Dust-to-Digital Instagram feed feels like the best of what the internet, and particularly social media, can do: bring people together by sharing their culture.

Spend 15 minutes scrolling through the Dust-to-Digital Instagram feed and you’ll hear sounds you’ve never heard before, by musicians you never knew existed. Or maybe you’ll find a rare recording of your favorite folk singer, blues guitar player or jazz pianist.

Or maybe you’ll come across field recordings of musicians playing for the simple joy of playing music.

Some recent posts include a haunting recording of a ragged-looking Blaze Foley, the county music musician, perched on a rickety wooden chair, cigarette tucked behind his ear, hunched over an acoustic guitar singing a verse from his song “Clay Pigeons.”

There’s a birthday post for Stephen Stills featuring a clip of him performing his song “For What it’s Worth” with Buffalo Springfield. There’s a post of Elizabeth Cotton (born in 1893) performing her song “Freight Train” (which she wrote in 1905) on a television show in 1969.

There’s a clip of John Hurt playing a bright acoustic version of “You’ve Got to Walk that Lonesome Valley” in 1965. Another post features a clip from that same year of Big Mama Thornton (born in 1926) singing “Hound Dog” and accompanied by Buddy Guy, Eddie Boyd, Jimmy Lee Robinson and Fred Below.

One of the first comments on that video is from a user named tamizaca88. It’s three fire emojis followed by “my favorite.”

On Dust-to-Digital a recording of Flaco Jimenez, the Tex-Mex accordion player, sits beside a post featuring Indian musician Jayanthi Kumaresh performing a raga on a veena.

The feed also features nonprofessional musicians playing music in the streets, such as a young ukulele player in Taipei, Taiwan, or a Mongolian man who can imitate the tones of a flute using just his mouth, or a man who eschewed the roving life of professional musician to pursue a 50-year barber career — though he often entertained his clients with impromptu performances.

The Dust-to-Digital stream is not all musical performances. The feed features off-the-cuff interview sound bites such as Lou Reed expounding on the virtues of the movie “Police Academy,” or a clip of a 1999 David Bowie interview where Bowie compares the internet to an “alien life form.”

Some of my favorite Dust-to-Digital posts show musicians, often musicians that I’ve never heard of, performing on homemade instruments.

There’s a clip of Malawian musician Gasper Nali playing his homemade instrument the Babtoni from the beach as fishermen work the bay behind him. Or a clip of Peter Bastian — a Copenhagen-based classical bassoonist playing Bulgarian folk music through a plastic straw.

Finally, the feed incorporates moments captured on video featuring pure music journalism that cannot truly be translated into words.

There’s an incredible video of Adolfo Parra playing a harp in a burned-out bus after the 2019 riots in Santiago, Chile. There’s footage of Baka women in the Central African rain forest drumming on the water or singing their polyphonic Yelli hunting songs, which are said to draw animals out of the forest.

These kinds of clips feel like the perfect example of what Dust-to-Digital does best: bringing the ancient, remote or forgotten into the internet age.

Mike Andrelczyk is a staff writer for LNP | LancasterOnline, and can be emailed at mandrelczyk@lnpnews.com. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.