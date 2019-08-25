When I was a teenager, back in the ancient days of the 1980s, I had a videotape labeled simply “music,” which I watched over and over again.

It was a four-hour tape I got from a friend, and it was packed with a mix of punk and new wave videos recorded from USA’s “Night Flight” and MTV, as well as a two-hour concert film called “Urgh! A Music War.”

Ostensibly a documentary about the nascent punk and new wave scene, “Urgh” contains no dialog, narration or onscreen text. It’s just 30-some bands performing live, presented in a rapid-fire back-to-back style, allowing most bands just one song.

“Urgh” was filmed in several locations over the course of 1980, and briefly released to theaters in 1982. Its original release made barely a ripple in the pop-cultural consciousness, though critics who were involved with the punk scene heaped scorn on it (of course).

But through repeated late-night showings on the USA Network throughout the ‘80s, it developed a cult following, likely made up mostly of kids like me – kids who were fascinated by the underground music scene, but lived out in the suburbs, where music that wasn’t played on the radio was hard to find in record stores, and impossible to see live.

I learned the entire film by heart through repeated viewings. Sure, I hated some of the bands. (Hey, Surf Punks – can I show you guys to the door?) That’s what fast-forward is for. But the majority stuck with me, and I gradually tracked down albums by all of my favorites, from Gary Numan to Oingo Boingo.

Eventually, of course, the tape wore out – probably sometime in 1988 or 1989 – and I forgot about “Urgh” for 20 years.

Caught up in a red-tape limbo of music rights and broadcast licensing, “Urgh” faded not only from my memory but from the world at large, too.

Then, in the summer of 2009 – 10 years ago this month – Warner Archives quietly made “Urgh! A Music War” available on DVD as a print-to-order product. Needless to say, I bought a copy immediately.

Watching it for the first time in 20 years – and for the first time ever at a decent level of sound and video quality – was a revelatory experience.

I had spent those 20 years learning an awful lot about music. And one thing I could say as an adult watching this film that I didn’t know as a kid is this: From the fashions in the crowd to the performances onstage, “Urgh” is a shockingly good snapshot of one particular moment in musical history.

Twitchy, discordant performances from Gang of Four and the Au Pairs sit next to the Brit-reggae of Steel Pulse and UB40. Post-punk classics like Echo & the Bunnymen’s “The Puppet” and Devo’s “Uncontrollable Urge” are here in all their glory. But so are fantastic obscurities I know only from this film, such as “Where’s Captain Kirk?” by something called Athletico Spizz 80.

There are so many great moments packed into these two hours: Wall of Voodoo’s “Back in Flesh,” which manages to be simultaneously ominous and goofy. OMD’s spectacular “Enola Gay,” one of the most perfect synth-pop songs of its era, played here with gusto and poignancy. Gary Numan’s elaborately theatrical “Down in the Park,” complete with a science fiction-y stage set that has to be seen to be believed. An incredibly rare XTC performance, before frontman Andy Partridge retired from live performance completely because of crippling stagefright. (XTC here rips through “Respectable Street” in such a powerful fashion that it makes one wonder what might’ve been if the band had continued playing live shows for a couple more decades.)

And on and on. The Cramps. The Dead Kennedys. Joan Jett. All leading up to the Police inviting a slew of other musicians onstage to join them for “So Lonely,” one of the best early Police hits.

I’m glad I got my DVD copy of “Urgh,” and I now break it out every summer to watch it again. And yes, there are still a handful of the 37 songs that I fast-forward through because I think they’re terrible.

But at least I’m not wearing out the tape when I do that.

"Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.