Last month, as Christmas carols filled the airwaves and shoppers thronged malls and outlet stores, I undertook what has become an annual ritual.
I combed assiduously through the major year-end “Best of” lists, assembling my own “Best of the best of” compilation of books to read, movies to see and music to hear.
Svetlana Alexievich’s “Last Witnesses.” The documentary “Honeyland.” Brittany Howard’s album “Jaime.” Into a notebook go the titles and artists’ names.
Typically, I’ll end up with 30 to 40 in each category. I earnestly promise myself that for once, I’ll make time for all of them, or at least a solid majority.
I bet you see where this is going.
If previous years are any indication, I’ll read no more than half a dozen of the books and see two or three of the movies. If that.
For centuries, cultural output has been far more than one person could absorb. According to cartoonist Randall Munroe, as early as 1500 it was already impossible for one person to read all the extant English literature, even if he or she did nothing else.
In recent years, the Internet has turned the disparity up to 11. Back in the day, you could ignore most of what you were missing: It was produced and consumed elsewhere, or tucked out of sight in libraries and archives. Today, it’s all at your fingertips, clamoring for your attention, ballooning by vast amounts every minute.
In the Guardian newspaper, critic Simon Reynolds calls the 2010s “the decade that broke pop culture,” due to the advent of streaming and on-demand content.
Only want the good stuff? It’s a tsunami. Only want the good stuff that speaks to your particular interests? Still a tsunami. A narrow sliver representing the absolute quintessence of your idiosyncratic niche? Tsunami.
I subscribe to an email service called The Browser, which sends out daily links to five “cream of the crop” Internet articles. Usually, four out of five look intriguing. It feels like a bonus to click on more than one.
According to the online newsletter “Superorganizers,” The Browser’s editor, Robert Cottrell, reads 1,000 articles a day, in whole or in part, culled from many thousands more. But that isn’t enough, so he had a “machine learning algorithm” developed to assist him. He thinks it will increase his throughput by a factor of 10.
Looked at one way, that’s a sensible strategy. Looked at another way, it’s — what’s the word I’m looking for? Insane. The moral of the John Henry legend isn’t that John Henry should’ve turned bionic.
Which brings me back to my own humble goal of doing justice to 2019’s greatest hits — and to this year’s New Year’s resolution.
Namely, I’ll devote attention to a modest number of books, movies and tunes, but I won’t drive myself crazy. There’s no reason to feel guilty because you can’t absorb everyth —
Ooh, look, “The Farewell”! Vampire Weekend’s latest! New books by Frans de Waal and Bill Bryson!
Sigh.