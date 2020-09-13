Walk through gates like the covers of a novel, and let the present and the world fall away.

Laid out in a grass plot behind St. James Episcopal Church is a memorial gallery of old Lancaster. More than a churchyard cemetery, it is a collective autobiography and a serene enclave amid the downtown hurly-burly.

It is the only place in the city I see chipmunks. They dash headfirst down the trees, intent on some invisible business, and, with a tail-flourish, dive under the tomb slabs.

The carved marble headstones in St. James tell tales of endurance and fulfillment, tragedy and loss. On them, the leaders of the town, the setters of tone and the amassers of wealth, breathe their last meditations on life, on death.

“A time made simple by the loss of detail.” Living, they made the best they could of the bad bargains. And, no doubt, they sometimes shamed themselves, even by their own lights.

We are the accidental product of what they tried to make of the world.

Industrial acid rain has spalled the marble 19th-century tombs. Many are illegible. But scattered among these later dead are men and women of the turbulent generation of the American Revolution.

They lie beneath ruder, rough-hewn stone, cut from some tough local rock, I imagine, before marble was to be had in these parts. The chisel-marks still are on them. Crooked letters speak unevenly beneath skulls and crossbones, as fresh and menacing as the day they were cut.

These people did the dirty work on the frontier; they kept the Revolution alive through the long winters. Jefferson’s high-minded words would be mere abstractions now without their sweat.

In 2020 in St. James cemetery, some would notice only who is not there: The slaves, the Indians, two of the three races whose entwined heritages and dispossessions make us us.

A few blocks west, inside stone walls that once made a prison and now uphold a theater, the last of a people died, slaughtered in their blood in a back action of a war of mutual extermination on the frontier.

A block north of the cemetery, their shattered bodies were buried. Black Lives Matter marches this summer regularly rounded that corner.

Three tall oaks stood in the St. James cemetery lot: A black oak of broad, sturdy leaf; a red oak with scalloped and pointed leaves that hiss over the bricks in the fall wind; and a white oak with its gentle-lobed leaves.

The oaks seemed to form a ley line pointing to the place where the last of the Conestogas lay.

The American Founders put forth the words and ideals by which we judge those men today. In hindsight, we too often condemn them for being them and not us, for not being as good as we’ve been allowed to become. Forgetting that the very standards of justice and right we use in condemning were bequeathed to us by them.

One of the trio of oaks that stood in St. James is gone. I walked through one day, and it was there. The next, it was a stump. A few days after even the stump was gone, and the grass over the spot gave no indication it ever had stood.

But leaves from it still lay on the walk. I picked one and kept it: The leaf that outlasts the tree.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.