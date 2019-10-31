I’ve seen Arthur Miller’s play “The Crucible” a few times on stage over the years.

I’ve read the play at various ages, in various stages of my educational journey, from junior high through graduate school.

I’ve seen the 1996 film adaptation, starring Miller’s son-in-law, Daniel Day-Lewis.

So the plot of the 1953 play, based on the 17th-century Salem witch trials and written with the contemporary “witch hunt” of McCarthyism as subtext, is no surprise to me at this point.

What did surprise me on a recent afternoon was the way I had to repeatedly wipe away tears throughout the second act of the affecting “Crucible” production that ends its run Sunday at Susquehanna Stage in Marietta.

Some of my tears were engendered by director Kevin Ditzler’s powerful production itself.

There’s the doomed honor of John Proctor (played by Tom Sharpes), whose sin with a teenage housekeeper inadvertently fuels the trials of upstanding citizens accused as witches, but who doesn't want to lie in order to save himself.

Then there’s the passion and self-awareness of Proctor and his accused wife, Elizabeth (Madeline Ruth Pickens); the heartbreaking helplessness of Rev. John Hale (Jordon Ross Weinhold) as he tries to stop the runaway train of “witch” executions he has helped put on the track; the theatrical, take-no-prisoners revenge of teen witch-accuser Abigail Williams (Rachel Snyder); and the scary, relentless, pretzel-logic questioning of the innocent defendants by Judge Danforth (Jack Hartman).

I was ready to be engaged in the show when I sat down at a recent Susquehanna matinee. I’ve always felt an odd kinship with Miller, who is one of my favorite playwrights. I was born on Miller’s 42nd birthday — nearly five years after “The Crucible” opened on Broadway.

I was in the audience in 1991 when Miller spoke at Millersville University. I watched him a few rows ahead of me in the dark as local actors performed his Holocaust-era drama, “Incident at Vichy.”

And, when I think of Miller — even when there’s a play going on stage in front of me — I always think about one of the true mentors in my life, from my graduate program at Millersville. Steven Centola, a Miller scholar who collaborated on books with the playwright and founded the Arthur Miller Society, was an amazing, encouraging professor who died too young, of cancer, in 2008.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Some of my tears during “The Crucible” were shed, no doubt, for Dr. Centola, and for all the students who never got to study Miller’s plays with him.

But, most of all, I think I was crying because of how utterly relevant “The Crucible” still is, long after Joseph McCarthy’s Communist witch hunts ended and left the senator’s name forever linked with the concepts of specious prosecution and the persecution of innocents.

The play punched me in the gut when I realized how it reflects what seems a hopelessly polarized society in our country right now, with wild accusations against public figures and different political factions spreading virally across social media, every day, based on manufactured or nonexistent evidence.

“The Crucible” may be set in the 17th century, but it presents a cruel notion of what could still happen if people with political or financial power are given the chance to persecute others based on a specious argument, a narrow set of religious principles, a conspiracy theory or stereotypes.

After all, in “The Crucible,” those executed and/or accused as witches in Salem are regular folk who act odd, have something that someone else in town wants or happen to be in proximity to some natural tragedy for which they’re made the scapegoat.

It’s clear this decades-old play, which will be revived off Broadway this month, is still worth reading and seeing, and worth letting get under your skin.

“Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.