During a recent road trip, my wife and I found ourselves a few hours from Lancaster County and its farm fields full of cows, entering a building in downtown Pittsburgh, only to be face to face with more cows. Neon cows. Peering at us from green and yellow wallpaper.

The cow art perfectly accents the entrance to the Andy Warhol Museum — dedicated to the iconic Pittsburgh native and famous pop artist who changed the course of modern art, music, marketing, television, fashion and film. The museum is the largest collection of Warhol’s work and the largest collection of a single artist’s work in North America.

Entering the museum, the cows stare blankly back at you — both garishly absurd and coolly pastoral. Cows, cows, cows — mind-numbingly boring until they become hypnotic and fresh.

Was “Cow” (1966) about Americans becoming docile and domesticated, mechanically chewing TV dinners while idly watching commercials for consumables? Or just a cool design? Like most of Warhol’s art, it seemed, first, to be an image that pleased him.

“Pop art is about liking things,” he said. (Warhol famously ate Campbell’s Soup every day for lunch, and it became the muse for the series of paintings that launched his career.)

He said “I like boring things.” (See cows.)

He said “Art is what you can get away with.” (Warhol made highly experimental — and often boring —films of people sleeping, getting haircuts, smoking cigars and eight hours of static footage of the Empire State Building. He also set up a factory where workers made his art for him.)

Warhol said a lot of quotable stuff. He had a knack for keeping his name in the papers, which may have been his greatest gift. (He also said: “Don’t pay any attention to what they write about you. Just measure it in inches.” (Add another 37 inches to the considerable amount of print about Warhol.)

It’s hard to know Warhol’s artistic intentions. Was he joking or sincere? I think he was both — a sly trickster making bullseye critiques on society and an artist with an eye for color and design.

Fittingly, Warhol began his professional career as a commercial illustrator for high-end ladies’ fashion boutiques and magazines. For Warhol, the line between fashion, art and money was blurred from the beginning.

The Warhol Museum (tip: start on the seventh floor and work your way down) tells the story of a young Andy Warhola (he dropped the “a” when he moved to New York City) becoming the iconic artist we know him as today.

The seventh floor displays his earliest work: art school-style pencil and ink portraits that gradually move from lifelike to cartoonish. There are hints of pop art in his early work.

As you descend, floor by floor, you dig deeper into the vast amount of art that Warhol (and the “Factory” artists under his direction) produced.

Many of his most famous pieces are housed here, from his series of celebrity prints to his oversized skulls and flowers to his later collaborations with Jean-Michel Basquiat. There are rooms dedicated to Warhol’s forays into television and film. The museum screens “Chelsea Girls” and other Warhol films. One room houses his interactive piece “Clouds” — silver balloons that float around the room with the aid of fans mounted in the corners.

There’s also in-depth looks at Warhol the “manager” (in name only) of the Velvet Underground. Though it was Warhol who suggested German singer-songwriter Nico join the group, which resulted in the Velvet Underground's most well-known album. He also supplied some of his signature pop art for the album’s cover — a peelable banana. It’s been said that the Velvet Underground sold only a few thousand records but that everyone who bought one started a band — another way Warhol influenced culture.

You could easily spend an entire day at the Warhol Museum, viewing the art, watching the films, batting the clouds around, sitting for your own Warhol-style portrait photo, visiting the underground art factory and making your own art, perusing the quirky gift shop or eating a Warhol dinner of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in the cafe. Or you might see a band — the noise rock band Deerhoof played the Warhol before its show in Lancaster a few months ago and in September the guitarist William Tyler appears there.

Too much Warhol? Not for an artist this innovative and prolific. When we visited, the gallery also was exhibiting work by Kim Gordon of the band Sonic Youth (running until Sept. 1), featuring hashtag-worthy phrases painted on canvases as well as other works.

For art fans, a trip to the Warhol Museum is well worth the drive across the state. And the great artwork and those cows will make you feel like you’ve never left Lancaster.

Mike Andrelczyk is an LNP features reporter. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.