Winter is finally coming to an end.

As the temperature rises, so does the need for volunteers to help nonprofit organizations with outdoor updates and activities. Opportunities available to volunteers range from gardening and landscaping to maintenance needs and cleaning projects that may have been overlooked during the winter months.

If you are excited about the warmer temperatures and are looking for a meaningful way to be active in the community, there are plenty of opportunities that will allow you to enjoy the spring weather while maintaining social distance.

The Volunteer Center at United Way of Lancaster County has an online database, Get Connected, which allows you to search for volunteer needs based on different criteria. Review the list for outdoor springtime opportunities including landscaping, gardening, painting and more.

Visit UWLanc.org/GetConnected to begin a search around the county for a variety of options near you related to your interests.

Get Connected is your one-stop shop for volunteerism in Lancaster County. With hundreds of active nonprofits and available volunteer positions, there are lots of opportunities to get involved.

Chances to volunteer

Here are some volunteer opportunities in Lancaster County:

• Lancaster Mask Sewists is a community group that links people who sew with resources to sew masks for health care and human service agencies in Lancaster County in need of protective masks.

If you can help sew masks, offer to drive to deliver materials and pick up and deliver masks or to donate materials such as fabric, thread, thin wire, elastic or binding tape, please contact Donna Carr at skeetcarr@comcast.net, or join the public Facebook group at Lancaster Masks Sewists.

• The LG Health Blood Donor Center has an urgent need for all blood types, especially O negative. Help them maintain their blood and platelet supply during this critical time.

The donor center has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff.

The staff is asking healthy people to consider scheduling an appointment to donate at the Blood Donor Center at the Suburban Pavilion. Visit bit.ly/2QqymNw.

• The American Red Cross is currently recruiting Lancaster County Disaster Action Team members.

These volunteers assist the Red Cross in delivering its mission to provide relief to victims of disasters and help prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies.

For more information, please contact Susan Fleming at susan.fleming@redcross.org or 717-461-1590.

• Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submission guidelines, or if you have questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or Volunteer@UWLanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.