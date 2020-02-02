During the years that it was active, the main goal for those involved in the Underground Railroad was to remain as clandestine as possible. In the last few years, the African American Historical Society of South Central PA has been doing their part to tell the amazing Lancaster-based historical stories that have been shrouded in secret for so long.

On Feb. 6. the African American Historical Society of South Central PA, AAHSSCPA, in partnership with Franklin & Marshall’s Dana Gallery in the Phillips Museum of Art presents “Under Freedom’s Sky” — a free one-hour performance featuring 12 cast members delivering dramatic readings of 10 authentic stories about Lancaster County’s involvement in anti-slavery movements and the Underground Railroad. The event, in conjunction with the “Sonya Clark: Finding Freedom” — a more than 1,500 square-foot fabric-art installation highlighting Lancaster County’s involvement in the Underground Railroad, also includes a discussion following the readings.

“Under Freedom’s Sky” will deal with the dangers that that African-Americans faced as they navigated their passage to freedom, and helped other African-Americans along the Underground Railroad, as well as the role of faith and religion in the movement and why so little is known about these fascinating stories.

The AAHSSCPA has been conducting walkable tours of downtown Lancaster’s Underground Railroad sites for five years. Leroy Hopkins, president of the AAHSSCPA, and archivist Randy Smith adapted the stories that will be presented during the event from the material that the AAHSSCPA Underground Railroad tour “conductors” tell on the walking tours.

(As part of the partnership, F&M will cover the cost of tours for the first 60 people during a special early kick-off of the tour season on April 25.)

The stories present the city of Lancaster and Columbia as major hubs of Underground Railroad activity and highlight little-known operatives in the secret system to help slaves find freedom.

“It’s only been in the last 20 some years, through research funded by the National Park Service, that the role that African-Americans played in their own rescue has been emphasized,” says Hopkins.

Hopkins, a former professor of German at Millersville University, recalls first learning about African-American history as a sophomore at Millersville in 1962. Hazel Jackson, the university’s first African-American professor, took him to a meeting with a group that was proposing a plan to introduce African-American history into schools.

“I sat there and I heard names I had never heard of before,” says Hopkins. “I never heard of the Underground Railroad. I had never heard of Frederick Douglass. It wasn’t taught in school. There’d be one paragraph about history. ‘Slavery existed. The Civil War ended it.’ That’s it.”

Now, through the tours and presentations such as “Under Freedom’s Sky,” these exciting stories are coming to light.

“We have a vibrant collection of federally recognized sites, programs and facilities here in the city of Lancaster that we are now weaving together and taking people to and telling them stories so that they can get a better understanding of this history that, again, until recently, nobody talked about in their schools,” Harris says.

The stories are helping students grasp and grapple with the effects of slavery.

“Randy and I did a tour for fifth-graders and one of the girls asked us ‘Why did anyone think that they could own someone else?’” Hopkins says. “I said, ‘Well, it’s because of money. It had nothing to do with whether or not they liked or disliked a person. It was whether they could make money off them.’ It capitalism at its purest.”

Some of the historical sites include the Fulton Theatre - specifically the building’s foundation - when it was used as the jail and the site of the former railroad station, which is now a parking garage on the corner of Chestnut and Queen streets.

Harris was involved in research that led to the National Park service to designate the current Keystone Line from Lancaster to Philadelphia as a National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom transportation corridor in 2010.

The railroad was used by William Whipper and Stephen Smith (a former indentured servant), two black lumber merchants from Columbia, along with a William Wright, a white Quaker abolitionist, to transport people to Philadelphia, Harris says. The men installed false wall panels inside of the train cars and hid people inside of the secret compartments from the late 1830's to at least the mid-1850s.

According to the tradition, says Hopkins, not one slave was ever caught.

“Most of the time when you hear people doing a lecture on the Underground Railroad they will say it’s not about real railroads and it’s not about underground places,” Harris says. “And my rejoinder to that is that may be true in Ohio or New York, but we did use our railroad here.”

While acting as director of the Preservation Trust of Lancaster, Harris was involved in the fight to preserve the Thaddeus Stevens-Lydia Hamilton Smith house on the corner of South Queen and Vine as plans took shape for the construction of the convention center. The building, Harris says, didn’t look like typical historic sites such as the Ephrata Cloister or Wheatland, so he needed to research to find stories to help the case to save the building.

“I had an epiphany,” Harris says. “That was realization of how little I knew about this stuff and how little I was taught and no one else knew about it either. It was one of these things that was really submerged in American history — and it really should not have ever been relegated to this kind of nonexistence.”

Harris sees a direct connection between Lancaster County’s involvement in the anti-slavery movement and current issues regarding refugees.

“Lancaster has been known as the refugee capital to disaffected people all over the world and the roots of that, the heritage of that, is in the culture of the people who were here back then,” Harris says. “These people back then were asylum seekers. They were leaving a horrible situation and they came to an area where they had an opportunity to get away from the suffering. It’s just a matter of a different border and a matter of a different time.”