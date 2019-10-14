Uncharted Lancaster's Instagram makes local history social

Adam Zurn, a technology teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg, is the creator of Uncharted Lancaster - a website with more than a half-dozen self-guided scavenger hunt-like adventures. His enthusiasm and imagination makes learning about for local history fun for people of all ages.

Zurn, of Conestoga Township, posts about Lancaster history on the Uncharted Lancaster Instagram account and invites people to share pictures of their adventures using the hashtag #unchartedlancaster.

Here are a few posts from the Uncharted Lancaster Instagram account:

Built in Lancaster County beginning in the early 1700s, Conestoga wagons were sometimes called “ships of inland commerce.” The wagons, such as this one is pictured at the Hans Herr House in Willow Street, carried everything from vegetables to people and were used in westward journeys.

Tschantz Graveyard in West Lampeter Township was established in the early 1700s and is included in one of Uncharted Lancaster’s historical challenges. The graveyard’s oldest tombstone is that of Jacob Miller, who died on April 20, 1739, at age 76.

Uncharted Lancaster founder Adam Zurn spotted this totem pole along Pequea Creek Road in Conestoga Township. “While totem poles are synonymous with Native Americans, they are not organically found in Lancaster County,” he wrote on Instagram.

In an Instagram post, Uncharted Lancaster founder Adam Zurn details some of the area’s superstitions about treasure hunting. Dig for it only at night. Don’t talk or the treasure might disappear. Sprinkle salt around the site to protect against witches, and carry coffin nails to ward off evil spirits.

In an Instagram post, Uncharted Lancaster founder Adam Zurn retells the story of a 1906 dynamite explosion that killed 11 men at Bausman’s Hollow near Grubb Run in Conestoga Township. The coin pictured here is the prize found by those completing Zurn’s adventure in this area.

Designed by Lancaster architect C. Emlen Urban, the Hager Building, located at 25 W. King St., once housed the Hager Brothers Department Store. The store closed its doors in 1977, and it is now partially an apartment complex. “I have a friend who lives in what used to be the lingerie department,” Uncharted Lancaster founder Adam Zurn wrote in an online post about the building.

