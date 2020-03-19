The United Methodist Church's General Conference, scheduled to be held May 5-15 in Minneapolis, has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The announcement was made after the Minneapolis Convention Center, which was to host the denominational meeting, notified the denomination's executive committee that, at the direction of city and state officials, it is postponing or canceling all events that attract more than 50 people through May 10.

The conference was scheduled, in part, to decide the fate of the denomination which is divided over church bans on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy. Last month, Grandview United Methodist Church in Manheim Township voted to disaffiliate from the denomination.

In a news release, the Council of Bishops noted that the Executive Committee of the Commission of on the General Conference had scheduled a teleconference meeting of the full commission for March 21 to discuss plans for the conference and that "only the full commission is able to set a new date or decide on an alternate plan." That meeting is still set to take place.