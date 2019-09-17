Jake Shimabukuro remembers the moment he got addicted to the element of surprise.
Shimabukuro, a Japanese ukulele player who was born and raised in Hawaii, was part of his high school’s student council. When 20 students from Japan came to visit his school, Shimabukuro’s classmates suggested he play a few songs on the ukulele.
He started by playing a few traditional Hawaiian songs to welcome them to the island. They seemed to enjoy it enough, but the real magic happened when he played “Sakura,” a traditional Japanese folk song.
“From the opening note, they all just perked up. ... They knew the song, and they weren’t expecting to hear it in Hawaii on a Hawaiian instrument,” Shimabukuro says.
That moment became an instrumental part of Shimabukuro’s development as a performer who harnesses the power of the unexpected. He rose to prominence in 2005 after a video of him playing “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” on the ukulele went viral, and he’s still using the instrument to bring his own flair to unexpected songs, from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to Bach’s Two-Part Invention No. 4.
Shimabukuro promises to surprise and delight audiences at his Ware Center performance Thursday. He’ll be joined by bassist Nolan Verner and guitarist Dave Preston, with whom he’ll release an album called “Trio” in February.
Shimabukuro was just 4 when his mother started showing him chords on the ukulele. It was love from first strum.
“I still love playing just as much today as I did when I was a kid,” Shimabukuro says.
He later performed in a traditional Hawaiian band, and then later with a contemporary rock band. He was touring as a solo act in 2005 when a local television station in New York asked to interview him before a performance. They filmed the interview in Central Park, and a viewer took a clip from the segment and uploaded it to YouTube.
Shimabukuro’s manager began fielding an endless stream of calls. Tour opportunities started popping up left and right, and later the same year, he embarked on a jaunt with Bela Fleck and the Flecktones. After that, he joined up with Jimmy Buffet and the Coral Reefer Band.
What’s followed has been nothing short of a whirlwind. In 2009, he performed the Beatles’ “In My Life” alongside Bette Midler for the Queen of England.
“It’s just been this amazing journey and amazing ride,” Shimabukuro says.
Later in 2020, he’ll release a long-awaited album of duets with huge stars including Midler, Willie Nelson, Michael McDonald, Lyle Lovett and more.
“I’m just super excited,” Shimabukuro says. “This is amazing. I pinch myself every morning, like, is this really happening? This is insane.”
Although his interpretations of pop and rock songs have earned him the most attention, Shimabukuro hasn’t forgotten his roots. In fact, traditional Hawaiian music is still his favorite to play.
No matter what song Shimabukuro plays, it’s likely you’ll never hear him play it quite the same way again. He’s excited by the ever-evolving nature of his arrangements, which he’s always tweaking. While he’s all for thinking outside the box, he still feels the need to respect the essence or spirit of the original work.
“They’re constantly evolving,” Shimabukuro says. “In fact, that’s why for example, I think that’s why I’ve recorded ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ so many times because it’s always evolving, and it’s always changing.”
Shimabukuro says the energy of the crowd is crucial to a performance’s success — a lesson he learned back in high school performing for those visitors from Japan.
“For me, if I look out at their faces and I see they’re enjoying the concert, it’s like OK, all right, good. You feed off of that energy. … Sometimes, I think it’s important to make them feel a part of the concert,” Shimabukuro says. “The more they feel a part of it, then they feel they’re contributing and part of the experience ... that’s more powerful than anything I could do myself onstage.”