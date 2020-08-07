After Kelly Bourdadonaki fulfilled a regular customer’s takeout breakfast order in April, the customer handed her an envelope.

Bourdadonaki, manager of the Mount Joy location of Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurant, says the envelope only had restaurant owner Gus Kourgelis’ name written on it.

The customer, who wished to remain anonymous, had one request: “Can you make sure that Gus gets this?”

Bourdadonaki agreed and placed the envelope under the cash register, where Kourgelis could find it. Once Kourgelis found the envelope, he asked Bourdadonaki who gave it to her.

She told him what had transpired, and his response surprised her: “Well, there was $1,000 in there.”

Then Gus Kourgelis and his employees, who work directly with the customers, discussed how to use the donation. They decided to distribute the money by giving out $20 restaurant gift cards to customers who they thought needed it the most.

“We felt that this was the best thing to do with the money,” Gus Kourgelis said.

Three months later, the restaurant chain’s Ephrata location received another $1,000 from a different individual. Once again, Gus Kourgelis decided to “pay it forward” to the community in the form of gift cards.

Gus’s Keystone Family Restaurants is a chain of establishments with two locations in Lancaster County: one in Mount Joy and one in Ephrata.

Gus Kourgelis says the second donation was from a member of the Lancaster Evangelical Free Church in Lititz, who stopped by the restaurant and wrote a check for $1,000.

The church was donating to a few businesses in the area and Gus’s was one of the businesses they selected for a donation, said Lia Kourgelis, manager of the Ephrata location and Gus Kourgelis’s daughter.

“They wanted to support us to make sure that we’ll still be around,” Lia Kourgelis said.

Lia Kourgelis was shocked by the donation.

She also was grateful that the church, whose members often visit the restaurant, made a donation.

“It’s nice to see the community come together and try to do things for other people when so many people are going through uncertain times,” Lia Kourgelis said.

The donation was used for additional $20 gift cards and allowed Gus’s to hand out 100 gift cards in total.

The servers at Gus’s started giving out the gift cards around July 21.

Many of those same customers who received the gift cards still stop and thank Gus Kourgelis and his staff for something else they did earlier this year.

About a month after temporarily closing both locations due to COVID-19 on March 16, Gus and his staff held a free drive-thru Easter meal for the local community.

It was the first event Gus’s had since closing.

“It was such a big acceptance by the community, we’ll probably be doing it as an annual event,” Gus Kourgelis said.

Positivity amid a pandemic

Gus’s, like many restaurants, has made changes to its business because of COVID-19. Right now, the restaurant is open at 25% capacity and also continues to offer takeout.

Cuts have been made at the restaurant, specifically to the staff’s hours. But about 95% of the staff remains employed.

“We have cooks and management that have been with us for 20-30 years and we definitely don’t want to lose those type of people,” Gus Kourgelis said.

The staff at Gus’s has been following health guidelines by wearing masks and requiring customers to wear masks inside. Hand sanitizer is provided throughout the restaurant and tables are cleaned after every use.

Even as health guidelines change, Gus’s is trying to spread positivity through giving back.

Just this past Tuesday, a lady, who Bourdadonaki gave a gift card to last week, came in to buy two breakfast meals with the gift card.

She had a message for Bourdadonaki to relay to Kourgelis.

“She was very thankful and wanted me to make sure I told Gus ‘Thank you,’ ” Bourdadonaki said.