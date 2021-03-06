Somebody has to lay down the law.

Even in perhaps the most lawless space in sports, the squared circle of a professional wrestling ring.

The nascent promotion All Elite Wrestling, which formed in 2019, features a small cadre of referees that attempt to keep the peace on a weekly basis on “AEW Dynamite” on TNT. Among them are Paul Turner and Bryce Remsburg, the former of which is a Lancaster County native, and the latter moved from Philadelphia to Lancaster in 2018.

In a business filled with them, both referees are journeymen in their own right - Remsburg climbed the ranks through Philly-based promotion Chikara, while Turner spent 17 years officiating in Ring of Honor (ROH), based in Baltimore.

“We'd see each other, and then we wouldn't see each other for years,” explains Turner, who is Head Referee at AEW, over the phone. “We bumped into each other at Wegman's once, it was like, 'Wow, you really do live here!' It’s so crazy."

For both men, joining AEW was a chance to synthesize decades of work in independent wrestling for something that at times seemed unimaginable for most of their careers – a company with global reach and a live television deal, not called “WWE” (World Wrestling Entertainment).

“There are guys (at AEW) that I've known for years and years,” explains Remsburg. “We all have a knowing, but unworded understanding that we went through the trenches together. We know where we've been, we know what we're capable of. And even though it's this crazy dream come true, we all realize that we earned it and we belong here, which is an amazing, satisfying feeling that I can only describe in words. And it's almost inaccurate to call it a 'dream come true,' because this didn't exist years ago.”

Humble beginnings

Paul Turner doesn’t remember how the first wrestling show he attended started, but he knows for sure how it ended.

“It was in Philadelphia, I went with my step-dad and his friend,” Turner explains. “My step-dad's friend was arguing with someone behind us, and eventually that person broke a glass bottle over his head, so we had to leave early. I don’t even remember who the headliners were, because we left.”

Turner’s grandparents, who lived in Delaware, helped foster in him a love of not just the then-World Wrestling Federation, but also the smaller territories like Jim Crockett Promotions. Turner devoured wrestling magazines and websites in the mid-90s, which led to him entering into a wrestling school in Delaware.

Before you begin imagining a school with a dress code comprised entirely of black and white stripes, think again – generally speaking, most referees are in the same classes as the men and women training to be wrestlers. When it would come time to practice body slams or other finishing moves, the ref trainees would generally be the ones receiving those moves.

Remsburg’s early days read much the same − a boy enamored with stars such as The Ultimate Warrior and Shawn Michaels who eventually became the man ensconced in their industry. In 2002, Remsburg attended the Chikara Wrestling Factory and soon after found himself as a color commentator on the promotion's shows.

Before long, Remsburg was filling several roles in Chikara, whether it was refereeing, hosting an official podcast and generally being the go-to point person other than promotion founder Mike Quackenbush. Chikara folded in 2020, after allegations of misconduct against Quackenbush.

Meanwhile, also in 2002, Turner began to rise through the ranks in Ring of Honor, itself a company emerging at a time immediately after WWE purchased its two big remaining competitors, World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW).

For promotions like ROH and Chikara, that meant some of the best emerging independent wrestlers in the country were getting their start. Future stars such as Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles would all, at some point or another, hear a three-count from Turner and Remsburg.

“I mean, the guys who are on top of television right now, working with them and seeing where they are, I was happy to be a part of their careers," Turner says. “Sometimes I'll go back and watch a clip or a DVD and think, 'Wow! I was a part of that match?' because I don't remember sometimes that I was a part of a great match that they had.”

One of those wrestlers who also came up through the independents and is now getting a shot on the national stage is “Hangman” Adam Page, a former AEW Tag Team Champion with Kenny Omega.

“Now that I'm thinking about it, between Ring of Honor and now AEW, I would guess that Paul has probably refereed more of my matches than anyone else at this point,” Page explains. “It's hard to think of a specific match or moment, because ... damn, it was probably most of them.”

On Sunday, March 7, at the “AEW Revolution” pay-per-view, Page will face off against the legendary Matt Hardy in a singles match, and there’s a solid statistical chance that Remsburg or Turner will be on hand for it. With only four referees - rounded out by officials Aubrey Edwards and Rick Knox - Page says that it's easy to get to know your refs.

“I feel like when you're in a locker room, especially an ever-expanding locker room like AEW, it's kind of hard to know anyone or get close to people until you've had that in-ring interaction with them," Page says. “So even now, there are people that I see every week that I feel like I don't know well at all. But with someone like Paul or Bryce, there's only a handful of referees, so those are the guys that you're going to end up in the ring with pretty quickly and pretty frequently, even more so than some of the other wrestlers.”

For Edwards, one of the main selling points – no pun intended – of Remsburg and Turner as officials is their use of subtlety.

“Even though it is like, 'OK, we yell rules at people, great,' there's so much style to that and so many nuances," Edwards explains. “Like, the speed at which a ref counts a pin is very specific to that referee. That's one of the things I got from Bryce, his over-animated nature. I've learned how to tell a story by watching him. One of the things he does really well is, say someone in a match is working a body part and they take a big shot to the arm, Bryce will actually touch his arm to sell it. The audience doesn't know they're watching the ref, even though they're watching the ref the whole time.”

In the squared circle

For the past year, AEW has been situated in Jacksonville, Florida, waiting out the pandemic along with the rest of the world. For Remsburg, that means travelling constantly from Lancaster, though he says he doesn’t mind it.

“It would make sense to move, but I don't want to,” Remsburg says. “No one has point blank asked me to, but to me, I can only speak for myself, I'd rather deal with the travel. Though also, if you had told me at the beginning of this that it would be a year and a half of travel, I might have answered differently, you know what I mean? I don't want to live in Florida, I love Pennsylvania, I love Lancaster, our families are here, our friends are here.”

The pandemic has also slightly altered one of pro wrestling’s central backstage rituals − the giving and showing of respect among peers.

"It's like, some people shake hands, some people fist bump, some don't make contact, it's kind of weird now," Turner explains. “That's a big respect thing in wrestling - when you get to that building, you shake everyone's hand, whether you saw them yesterday or not. And now it's like, we're nodding our heads and waving.”

As the head official, Turner sits in on production meetings and gives the other officials their assignments for the night. A year ago, Remsburg did something he never does – he asked to officiate a specific match. At the inaugural “Revolution” pay-per-view in 2020, Orange Cassidy and PAC, two wrestlers Remsburg had known for years in the indies, were set to square off.

“I personally, selfishly, have been a fan of Orange Cassidy for 15 years, almost as long as he's been doing it in the indies,” Remsburg says. “To see something that used to literally make us laugh in our apartment, then went to make one hundred people giggle at indie shows and then make 10,000 people lose their minds in an arena full of people in Chicago and on pay-per-view against PAC, who is one of the world's finest professional wrestlers ... it's just an amazing confluence of events. When it was over, I'm not ashamed to say this, I came back, and you know when your body just lets down from high emotion? I just cried.”

Each week finds Turner and Remsburg in situations that even a combined four decades in the business can’t entirely prepare them for. In the lead up to Revolution, both had one such event on the same night when Remsburg refereed basketball player Shaquille O’Neal’s “Dynamite” debut, and Turner officiated a match featuring NWA legends Tully Blanchard and J.J. Dillon.

"Usually, we have communication between all the refs and we're talking to each other, and during that match, Bryce had taken his earpiece out,” Turner says. "Unfortunately, he had taken it out when I flipped the switch to talk to everyone, and I said, 'It's 1986 in this ring to me.' It's that nostalgia, with J.J. Dillon and Tully in there, and seeing those belts. I was (referee) Tommy Young in 1986 for that 15 minutes.”

Somebody has to lay down the law, and Bryce Remsburg and Paul Turner have done it more than most people on the planet within the confines of a professional wrestling ring.

“I think a good referee is able to disappear,” says Page. “When there's two guys fighting in the ring, you don't want to have to be paying attention to the referee, and it's best if you almost forget that they're there. Of course, they also have to be there and present authority in the moments that count and are called for. I would guess it's a more subtle art than I really take the time to appreciate - the ability to both completely disappear, and be there when you need to be.”

There is no “World Heavyweight Referee Champion,” just another night to get it right in front of millions of people on live television. Remsburg and Turner both say that, despite the years of experience in front of audiences big and small, nothing could prepare them for the bright lights of the national, weekly stage.

Now, how about working on not getting distracted so easily?

“If you're yelling my name, I'm going to come down and say, 'Get down, get out of here!' says Turner with a laugh. “Whatever happens behind my back, I don't see it. I'm easily distracted.”

Remsburg is similarly nonplussed.

“Well, in my case, that's only been heightened since I had kids. I think the attention span of my soon to be 5-year-old and eight-month-old are wearing off on me. The inverse of that is, a Bad Guy isn't a Bad Guy if he can't do Bad Guy things at the right time, right? If I caught everybody right away, I think the show would be a little less exciting.”

AEW Revolution airs on pay-per-view on Sunday, March 7, at 8 p.m. Click here for more information.