When it gets dark before dinner and that winter chill starts whipping through town, there are few things more inviting than a couch and the warm glow of a television set.
Whether your remote tends to land on comedies, dramas or animated shows about washed-up horse actors ("BoJack Horseman"), there seems to be something for everyone this season. We're often reminded that we're living in the "Golden Age of television," and New York Times television critic Mike Hale says we should enjoy it while we can. Analysts say that the enormous size of these shows' budgets are unsustainable, Hale points out.
So, carpe diem and cozy up. In this week's Entertainment Lancaster, you'll find premiere dates and descriptions of 15 new and returning television shows Hale is anticipating this season.
They are:
- "Schitt's Creek,"
- "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,"
- "The Outsider,"
- "Seven Worlds, One Planet,"
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm,"
- "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens,"
- "Star Trek: Picard,"
- "BoJack Horseman,"
- "Interrogation,"
- "Outlander,"
- "Better Call Saul,"
- "The Plot Against America,"
- "Little Fires Everywhere,"
- "Call the Midwife."
For even more options, see Hale's full piece that details 50 shows that recently premiered or will soon.
Happy watching!