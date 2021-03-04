After a hiatus of several years, the History Channel show “Modern Marvels” is back with a new season, with a spotlight on food in America and how it gets made. Two central Pennsylvania food producers are featured, including Lancaster’s own Turkey Hill ice cream in Conestoga and Caputo Brothers Creamery in Spring Grove, York County.

Hosted by actor and food personality Adam Richman, the hour-long episodes take viewers on a food-lover’s how-does-this-get-made tour with the back stories of the brains behind these food entrepreneurs. On their Instagram page, Caputo owners Rynn and Dave Caputo share their first-hand experiences about being featured on the show.

The episode featuring Turkey Hill airs Sunday, March 7 at 10 p.m. and rebroadcasts March 10 at 2 p.m. and March 14 at 5 p.m. The mozzarella-making episode with Caputo Brothers originally aired on Feb. 28, but will repeat March 7 at 6 p.m.

For more info, visit play.history.com/shows/modern-marvels.