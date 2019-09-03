Looking for some new wall art?
The third annual Lancaster Print Crawl will give attendees the opportunity to make some themselves from 5-9 p.m. Friday.
The free event allows artists of all skill levels to experiment with different printing techniques at eight downtown shops. Simply pick up a blank poster at any of the participating locations, and move through the shops at your own pace, filling the poster with different types of printing along the way.
The hands-on experience will give guests the opportunity to try their hand at screen printing, letterpress printing, stamping, laser cutting and vinyl graphics.
While the event is free, donations will be accepted at each location for graphic design scholarships at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology.
Megan Zettlemoyer, Typothecary Letterpress owner and Lancaster Print Crawl organizer, founded the event after attending a similar event in Nashville.
“It’s not only an opportunity to create a really cool souvenir,” Zettlemoyer said in a press release. “It allows for attendees to see the diversity and depth of print work being done in our small city. The print scene here has deep roots and is much larger than most cities our size.”
Participating locations are as follows:
- Typothecary Letterpress, 420 W. Grant St.
- Steadfast Screen Printing Co., 420 W. Grant St.
- Force Pkg, Griest Building, 8 N. Queen St., Suite 12W.
- Heritage Press Museum at Building Character, 342 N. Queen St.
- Rebecca Blosser at Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, 204 N. Prince St.
- Foxduck, 11 W. King St.
- Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology at Realm and Reason, 213 W. King St.
- Frankie Kirchgessner at the Common Wheel, 324 N. Queen St.
An after-party celebration will follow at Decades Lancaster, 438 N. Queen St.
For more information, visit the Lancaster Print Crawl's Facebook event page.