Living in a home among all the carefully chosen touches that make it yours can make it hard to see why others might not want to make it theirs.

Often, homeowners are only spurred into redecorating a room or tackling more ambitious projects when they’re ready to sell. But good interior design combined with a schedule that calls for spruce-ups and accommodates evolving individual tastes can help prevent your home from stagnating while you still live in it.

If you’re lucky enough to start from scratch — or have the budget for a professional renovation — choose classic design that emphasizes neutrals and functionality.

That’s the advice of Brad Weesner, owner of Lancaster-based Forshew Design, whose aesthetic runs toward a clean and sophisticated motif. He’s seen trends like horizontal shiplap come and go, and he tries to direct clients toward design features that will satisfy long term.

“ ‘On trend’ or being design forward is very different than being trendy,” he says. “What’s good for Waco, Texas, one year won’t be good for the whole country 10 years later.”

In any case, we can’t all afford a major redo every time we fall in love with a Pantone color of the year (Classic Blue for 2020) or the latest brass fixtures highlighted on an HGTV show.

“What is kind of current is really speeding up,” says Lois Flickinger, owner of Lancaster Home Staging. “Social media has sped up how fast things come and go, but at the same time, it has allowed us to kind of mix things and have more influences.”

Weesner and Flickinger offered their thoughts on how to incorporate those influences within an existing design framework, loosely in one-year, five-year and 10-year intervals.



Every year

Update accessories.

Accessories are where you bring in the color and trendy patterns (hello, bold florals!) that you love right now — but maybe not forever. A neutral wall can play host to bold artwork. Rotating throw pillows with right-now textures or colors can keep solid and less-busy upholstery looking new and different. In the bedroom, consider a new duvet cover.

Target maintenance items.

When Flickinger stages a house, she starts with easily fixed items that are otherwise a dead giveaway that clients have been slacking on keeping their design fresh. Annually, check for rusty vent covers, grimy or yellowed switch plates, chipping paint where two walls form a corner, beat-up trim, discolored light fixtures, sun-faded carpets and peeling laminate. Many times, they can be fixed or painted at a low cost.

Introduce new life.

Flowers are always part of good design, Weesner says. “They’re quick, they’re easy, and they should be in your color scheme year-round,” he says. Think also about how flowers and greenery outside interact with your interior, whether plants are visible through a living room window or affect lighting in a second-story bedroom. It also pays to freshen up the front stoop with an arrangement and deep clean (or repaint) the front door to set the stage for entry.



Every five years

Paint.

Several national paint companies suggest painting interiors every 5 to 7 years, but any room’s specific timeline will depend on how hard that room is used. Be mindful of your plans for the next 5-10 years when looking at swatches — especially if a sale is in your future. “Everyone thinks of painting, but reduce the color and bring the volume down to a more sophisticated shade,” Weesner says.

Repurpose and rearrange.

Go shopping in your own basement, or even bring framed art from the rarely used dining room and place it in the family room. Here’s where working with an interior designer or even a friend whose home you admire can come in handy. Ask for advice on what might look good regrouped or swapped. Changes will feel fresh to you and to your visitors.

Every 10 years

Replace flooring.

Though carpet may carry a longer warranty, it can begin to look worn. When deep-cleaning no longer does the trick of hiding traffic patterns, it’s time to replace. Tile, likewise, can get chipped or feel dated.

Consider counters.

Formica and Corian products can get scratched up, and new kitchen designers are beginning to move away from granite as their mainstay. Consider upgrading natural stone at the decade mark only if you’re no longer in love with the details in the stone itself.

Jazz up cabinets.

If budget allows, replace dated cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom. If not, give them a deep clean or even a paint treatment. Another option: Replace pulls and other hardware with more modern options. The finish can mix and match with sinks, though every 10 years is a good time to think about swapping out faucets for the latest profiles, finishes and new functions, too.

Entirely renovate a major room or area of your home.

For some, this could mean a construction project to address functionality, if budget allows. But even if trading out furniture and wall coverings, make the investment with foresight. “Don’t go overboard with how detailed you get, or how taste-specific you get,” Flickinger says. “When you’re getting ready to sell, you don’t want to do trendy.”

