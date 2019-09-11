Oktoberfest 2019 will take over Munich Sept. 21-Oct. 6.
Here are two recipes to celebrate Oktoberfest without traveling overseas.
German Bienenstich
This cake is called bee sting cake or honey bee cake because the topping looks like a bee hive.
2-1/4 cups flour
1/2 cup lukewarm milk
3 tablespoons sugar
2 teaspoons yeast
4 tablespoons butter, room temperature
1 egg, room temperature
1/2 teaspoon salt
Topping:
6 tablespoons butter
1/3 cup sugar
3/4 cup slivered almonds
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
3 tablespoons light whipping cream
Filling:
3 egg yolks
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 cup milk
6 tablespoons butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Sift flour into a large bowl and make a well in the center. Into the well, pour one-half of the milk; add in the sugar and sprinkle the yeast over the top. Sprinkle some of the flour over the yeast. After the yeast begins to foam (15 to 20 minutes) add the butter, eggs and salt and slowly work in the remaining milk to make an elastic dough.
Knead the dough for 15 minutes by hand. It should not stick to the table or bowl anymore. Cover the dough with a clean kitchen towel and let rest for 1 to 2 hours. During this time it should rise and double in bulk. Shape as desired and/or put in a form.
To make the almond topping, start by melting the butter in a skillet over moderate heat; add the sugar, stir well, then add the slivered almonds, cinnamon and milk.
Stirring constantly, keep over the heat until this mixture becomes soft and spreadable, but the butter and sugar should not be allowed to brown.
Allow the almond topping mixture to cool off, then spread evenly over the dough in a 10-inch springform pan. Bake bee sting cake until golden brown, 35 to 45 minutes.
To make the custard filling, beat the yolks with sugar and vanilla extract in a heavy saucepan until the yolks are frothy and the sugar has entirely dissolved. Add the cornstarch and milk, and while stirring constantly, heat until just about to boil. Remove from the heat and allow to cool, stirring vigorously for brief intervals. Whisk the butter until frothy and whisk into the custard filling mixture when it has had a chance to cool. When the cake has cooled, cut in half horizontally so you can spread the custard filling onto the bottom layer. Cover again with the upper almond crusted layer.
Source: LNP archives
Kartoffelsuppe (potato soup)
6 slices of bacon, chopped and sautéed, save fat and drippings
6 large potatoes, peeled and diced
1 large onion, diced
4 ribs celery, diced
2 large carrots, diced
2 Tablespoons flour
8 cups chicken stock
2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons marjoram
2 teaspoons caraway
3 oz. sour cream
Caramelize onion in bacon fat. Add celery and carrot near the end of the caramelization. Wilt. Stir in flour. Add stock. Add potatoes and spices. Cook until potatoes are tender. Remove bay leaves. Puree a portion of soup (or all). Stir in sour cream.
Source: Lancaster Liederkranz