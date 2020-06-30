Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, Leadership Lancaster and all 17 school districts in Lancaster County will receive grants from a nearly $1 million fund administered by the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

The Truist Economic Growth Fund is designed to fund schools and leadership organizations to support job-seekers, students and emerging leaders across the community.

The fund will be distributed as follows:

• The Workforce Talent 2020 Transportation project at the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center will receive $300,000.

The program addresses the need for highly skilled employees in the transportation industry. The money will fund tuition assistance, education and employment services for students with financial need.

• The 17 school districts’ education foundations will receive a total of $425,000.

Each foundation will receive $25,000 to support science, technology, engineering and math-related programming and supplies for K-12 learning.

Recipients include the following school districts: Cocalico, Columbia, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Eastern Lancaster County, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Hempfield, Lampeter-Strasburg, School District of Lancaster, Manheim Central, Manheim Township, Octorara, Penn Manor, Pequea Valley, Solanco, and Warwick.

• Leadership Lancaster will receive $250,000 to establish an endowment that will ensure underrepresented populations — especially racial minorities — will have access to leadership training. The funds will also provide resources specifically designed to support local pilot programs and training approaches.

Truist Financial Corp. is a community-driven financial services company that resulted from the 2019 merger of BB&T and SunTrust banks.