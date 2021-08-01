More than a half century ago as a young engineer and veteran, a corporate assignment allowed me to accompany the company head of Defense Products on visits to military contractors throughout the United States. This continued for several years and was followed by three decades of frequent travel to corporate manufacturing plants and equipment vendors in the United States and foreign locations.

My travel led to a number of famous-person encounters. The gregarious sales executive showed the way on how to approach total strangers and, hopefully, not be just another obnoxious traveler.

The first was at Logan airport in Boston. While deplaning, he saw a person some distance ahead and said: “That’s a famous person!” I caught a quick glimpse and told him it was Abbe Lane, singer and actress, and fourth wife of Latin bandleader Xavier Cugat. He questioned my answer. Later, we saw her seated in a waiting area. My friend approached her and then motioned for me to join him. I left that encounter with Abbe Lane’s autograph on my ticket envelope.

Interestingly, some years later while vacationing in Hawaii, my wife and I met Cugat’s wife Charo, the “cuchi-cuchi” singer and performer.

Another time, again at the Boston airport, I saw a group of very tall men gathered at a ticket counter. I asked what team they were and the group’s leader said, “We’re a local team called the Celtics.” I asked his name and he snapped, “Dave Cowens, what’s yours?” (He was a player, and later coach, for the team.)

On a flight to Chicago, I was seated diagonally across the aisle from a gentleman wearing a gigantic sports ring. Upon arrival, as we arose to retrieve our bags from the overhead rack, I inquired about the ring. He said it was an NFL championship ring, and introduced himself as Joe Gibbs (former head coach of the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins, and now a NASCAR racing team owner). He deplaned ahead of me and, to my surprise, waited for me at the end of the exit ramp. We had a nice chat, and then he autographed for me a copy of a Christian religious pamphlet he had written and published as a handout.

Once, at the Charlotte, North Carolina, airport, after a flight from Los Angeles, my wife and I were exiting our coach seats, walking past remaining passengers. A Black passenger was standing at his first-class seat, facing us as we approached him. My wife looked up and, excitedly, blurted out, “Little Richard!” It was!

In the 1980s, while seated in an airport dining lounge, I recognized Frank Zappa! I approached him, addressing him as “Zappa.” He kindly signed his autograph for me. The pop-rock singer-songwriter-satirist was known for his nonconformity. He wrote and performed some songs with forgettable lyrics such as, “Why does it hurt when I pee?” He died in 1993, from prostate cancer.

These encounters, while unique for me, are fairly common for frequent travelers. I’ll end my story with mention of a memorable contact in the late 1970s.

While supporting the startup of a new manufacturing plant in northeastern England, there was a visit and walk-through by the prime minister, a customary recognition and honor for new contributors to the economy of the United Kingdom. Arriving at my factory process-control station, the plant manager was kind enough to introduce me personally to Prime Minister James Callaghan. He was succeeded in1979 by Margaret Thatcher.

Bob Horst is a retired professional engineer who lives in Manheim Township.

