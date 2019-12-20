Fetty Wap will perform an all-ages show in Lancaster in 2020.

The singer and rapper will perform at the Chameleon Club on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Tickets are $30 and available online here.

Fetty Wap broke onto the mainstream music scene in 2015 after his debut single "Trap Queen" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In September, he released the single "Brand New" off of his forthcoming sophomore album "King Zoo." No release date has been set for that project.

The musician, 28, is a native of Paterson, New Jersey. In 2015, he told a radio host that he has congenital glaucoma in both eyes as a result of a childhood accident. One eye had to be removed, and he was fitted with an ocular prosthesis.

"I’m probably one of the first rappers/singers to come on the scene with [only] one eye and be comfortable with it," he said. "A lot of people are judgmental but it’s all on how you show yourself to the people."

For more information on Fetty Wap's Lancaster show, visit the chameleonclub.net. The Chameleon Club is located at 223 N. Water St.