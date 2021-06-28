Learn about houseplants and native plants, tour gardens historic and modern and find a pop-up plant bar.

This July, there are dozens of talks and classes to learn about plants, virtual and in-person in the Lancaster County region.

Thursday, July 1, 7 p.m. History of Black Horticulture. This online presentation (from the Friends of Hershey Public Library, Manada Conservancy and Hershey Gardens) will follow Longwood Gardens’ community read, “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature.” Writer Abra Lee will discuss the book and the history and significance of Black horticulture and conservation. Free. Register online.

Saturday, July 3, 10-11 a.m. Guided Nature Walk through Hershey Gardens. Join a walking adventure through the gardens. Free with admission. Continues every Saturday in July.

Wednesday, July 7, 6:30 p.m. Gardening For All Seasons: Managing Problems in the Garden. This online discussion from Penn State Extension will share how to manage garden problems, including insects, diseases and weeds. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, July 7, 7-8:30 p.m. Foraging Fungi: Virtual Fungi ID. In this online class from Fox Haven Farm and Forage Culture, learn how to identify mushrooms and navigate online forums. $35. Register online.

Thursday, July 8, 4-5 p.m. Gardens and Tonic: Lost Horizons, Redefined Boundaries. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum (part two of a two-part webinar), learn how a gardener re-built her garden after Hurricane Sandy. Free. Register online.

Ongoing. The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers topics like evolution and diversity of plants, pruning bonsai and Longwood’s plant acquisitions. Free. Register online through July 9.

Friday, July 9, 5-8 p.m. Mary Oehme Gardens 25th anniversary party. Join Lititz Historical Foundation for an anniversary party for the gardens at the 1792 Johannes Mueller House, 137 E. Main St., Lititz. Garden tours are free. Tours of the house are $8 for adults.

Friday, July 9, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, July 10, 1-4 p.m. Pop-up Plant Bar with Terrarium Therapy at Fireside Cafe, 158 Toddy Dr., East Earl. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $5-$60. Pre-registration is suggested.

Saturday, July 10, 10-11 a.m. Butterflies and Blooms. This online discussion from Penn State Extension will focus on the plants that attract butterflies and where to plant them in your garden. Free. Register online.

Sunday, July 11, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Marietta Garden Tour. Tour eight gardens in Marietta and join a seminar about herbs. $12 or $10 in advance, benefitting Marietta Community House.

Sunday, July 11, 1-3 p.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn about the land by looking for species growing in wild spaces. $15. Register online.

Monday, July 12, 7 p.m. Native Plant Selection Isn't as Easy as it Seems. Lancaster County Garden Club will host this talk with Mike Slater about how native plants fit into the web of life. At Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 for guests. Details: lancastergardenclub.org.

(Starts) Monday, July 12. Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits and Nuts. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of edible plants. $189. Class continues through Aug. 23. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, July 12. Trees, Shrubs and Conifers. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of woody plants. $189. Class continues through Aug. 23. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, July 12. Annuals, Perennials and Vines. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of annuals, perennials and vining plants. $189. Class continues through Aug. 23. Register online.

(Starts) Monday, July 12. Houseplants, Succulents and Cacti. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of houseplants. $189. Class continues through Aug. 23. Register online.

Tuesday, July 13, 1-2:30 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Pickling. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus on how to safely pickle food. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, July 13, 1-3 p.m. A Review of the Summer's Hottest Ornamental Plant Pests. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus on insects and pests and how to manage them. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, July 14, 7-8:30 p.m. Native Annuals: An Underutilized Resource. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about short-lived native plants. $24. Register online.

Thursday, July 15, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Woody Plant Conference. This virtual conference from Morris Arboretum, Chanticleer, Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Scott Arboretum and Tyler Arboretum has sessions on trees, shrubs and plants for the Mid-Atlantic. $39. Register online.

Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16, 1-4:30 p.m. Natural Design for the Mid-Atlantic States: An Intensive Virtual Course. This online class from Morris Arboretum will show how to design and document all phases of native landscape development. $150. Register online.

Thursday, July 15, 6-8 p.m. Women’s Intro to Foraging. Elizabeth Davidson of Forage Culture leads this in-person class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Friday, July 16, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Porches and Posies Garden Tour. Tour 12 gardens in the southern end, visit a garden shop and tour the newly renovated sanctuary of the historic Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church. $20, $15 in advance and $10 for children age 10 and younger. Contact the church office for tickets at 717-548-2763.

Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-noon. Home Food Preservation Can-Along: Pressure Canning Green Beans. This online class from Penn State Extension will show, step-by-step, how to pressure can green beans. $15. Register online.

Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m.-noon. Foundations of Plant Medicine: Crafting an Herbal First Aid Kit at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn how to make your own herbal first aid kit. $30. Register online.

Tuesday, July 20, 6-7 p.m. Art in the Garden: Serena Saunders. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn more about this Meadowbrook Farm artist in residence, who makes plein air paintings. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, July 21, noon-1 p.m. Community Forestry Webinars: Urban Tree Pest Update: Tree Diseases. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus how to identify and manage urban tree diseases. Free. Register online.

Wednesday, July 21, 7-8:30 p.m. Foraging Fungi: Virtual Look-a-likes and Mushroom Toxicity. In this online class from Fox Haven Farm and Forage Culture, learn how to identify the deadliest mushrooms and their look-a-likes. $35. Register online.

Tuesday, July 22, 9-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Kids Floral Design Class with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Children ages 5-12 will learn how to cut flowers and make their own arrangements. $30. Register online.

Thursday, July 22, 6-8 p.m. Foraging: Mid-Summer Plant Walk. Jon Darby of Riverbend Foraging leads this in-person class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Thursday, July 22, 6:30-8 p.m. Wine Bottle Succulent Workshop at Moon Dancer Vineyard and Winery in Wrightsville. $48. Register online.

Thursday, July 22, 7 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salsa. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus on how to safely pickle tomatoes. $5. Register online.

Friday, July 23, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Saturday, July 24, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Gardening with Natives seminar and field trip. This program from Penn State Extension will explore native meadows, large and small. The day includes a tour of three gardens. Meet at Penn State Extension York County, 2401 Pleasant Valley Road, York. $20. Register online.

Monday, July 26, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Water Bath Canning. This online class from Penn State Extension will show how to can food with water bath and atmospheric steam methods. $5. Register online.

Tuesday, July 27, 6:30 p.m. Summer Centerpiece Class with Lisianthus at Flourish Flowers in East Earl. Learn how to arrange with lisianthus and other summer flowers. $78. Register online.

Wednesday, July 28, 4-6 p.m. Framing Floral Techniques Demonstration and Workshop. This online demonstration from Longwood Gardens will share inspiration from Renee Tucci and her book "Framing Floral Techniques." $29. Register online.

Saturday, July 31, 10 a.m.-noon. Knowing Native Plants: Meadow Magic. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will introduce native plants that thrive in meadows. $25. Register online.

Ongoing. Everything About Orchids Essentials. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on orchids. $29.99. Register online through Aug. 25.

Ongoing. Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through Oct. 14.

Ongoing. Beginning Bonsai. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of bonsai. $39. Class continues through Nov. 1. Register online.

And looking into August:

Sunday, Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m. The Living Landscape at Horn Farm Center in Hellam, York County. Learn about the land by looking for species growing in wild spaces. $15. Register online.

Tuesday, Aug. 3, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Fermented Pickles and Sauerkraut. This online class from Penn State Extension will show how to ferment pickles and sauerkraut. $5. Register online.

Wednesday, Aug. 4, 7-8:30 p.m. Trees for Mushroom Hunters. In this online class from Fox Haven Farm and Forage Culture, learn how to understand trees through the lens of mushroom hunting. $35. Register online.

Friday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m.-noon. Virtual Gentle Flow Yoga in the Garden. Join a virtual garden-themed yoga class from Scott Arboretum. Free. Register online.

Friday, Aug. 6, 1 p.m. Home Food Preservation: Tomatoes and Salsa. This online class from Penn State Extension will focus on how to safely pickle tomatoes. $5. Register online.

Sunday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rose Day at Hershey Gardens. Learn about rose care, watch flower-arranging demonstrations, tour the rose garden and more. Activities included in admission.