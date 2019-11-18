Category: Long-running Television Game Shows for $1 million

Answer: Tuesday, January 7; Wednesday, January 8; and Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Question: What is an epic "Jeopardy!" battle between the three top contestants in the show's history?

That's correct.

The three highest money winners in "Jeopardy!" history will go head to head for at least three nights in January -- Lancaster County native Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer.

The first to win three matches, with the first airing Wednesday, January 7, will win $1 million and become the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time." Runners-up will win $250,000 each. If additional matches are needed, they will air Friday, January 10; Tuesday, January 14; Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16.

Rutter, the Manheim Township High School graduate who has won nearly $4.7 million on “Jeopardy!,” was most recently on "Jeopardy" as the captain of the three-person champion team that won the syndicated game show's All-Star Games in March. The three split $1 million in winnings.

Rutter, who first won on "Jeopardy!" in 2000, is the all-time top money winner on "Jeopardy!" He has done a lot of fundraising for local libraries, including hosting previous "Are You Smarter Than a Librarian?" events.

He's now an actor, writer and producer in Los Angeles.