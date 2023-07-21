Tony Bennett, the masterful song stylist whose love for the Great American Songbook and knack for creating new standards led him to a career that spanned from the 1950s to the 2020s, died Friday at the age of 96.

Bennett, who released more than 70 albums in his lifetime, rose to fame alongside other crooners such as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. In the 1960s and 1970s he was an outspoken critic of rock music, and his career faltered. But he enjoyed a comeback in the 1990s, fueled by exposure to the younger audiences of shows such as "Late Night with David Letterman" and "The Simpsons." A 1994 performance on MTV's "Unplugged" led to a platinum record and regular MTV airplay.

Bennett's fans in Lancaster County usually had to travel to see him perform - to Philadelphia, New York or Atlantic City - but occasionally he did perform nearby.

In 1955, at the beginning of his career, Bennett performed at the Ephrata Legion Park. An advertisement in the Intelligencer Journal listed the Aug. 14 concert as "rain or shine." At that show, Bennett shared the stage with Claude Thornhill and his orchestra.

After that show, Bennett didn't return to the area for decades.

In the 1980s and 1990s, he performed frequently at the Valley Forge Music Fair, a venue in Devon, Chester County. And in 1987, just as his comeback began, he played two shows at the Hersheypark Amphitheater as part of the park's Fourth of July celebrations.

In September 2008, in his 80s and still going strong, Bennett performed at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg.

Bennett came back to Lancaster County in 2011, performing at American Music Theater on June 25. Prior to the show, the Intelligencer Journal/Lancaster New Era interviewed Bennett about his lengthy career and his dual creative passions - singing and painting.

"There are a lot of similar principles between singing and painting," he said. "You need to know what to leave in and what to leave out, balance, tone.

"But I had gotten some very good advice from Duke Ellington, who told me it was better to do two creative things than just one, so I really began to work on my painting very seriously."

Bennett returned to AMT several times in the subsequent years, most recently in 2018.