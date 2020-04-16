As each day self-quarantining at home passes, toilet paper stashes around Lancaster County dwindle with each flush.

Melissa Hinnebusch last bought toilet paper more than a year ago.

A bidet attachment underneath the toilet seat does the dirty work. Hinnebusch chose a bidet to reduce waste. She’s not alone. Interest in bidets shot up a month ago throughout the U.S. as pandemic fears cleared shelves of toilet paper. Whether it’s for cultural reasons, environmental concerns or an option when the toilet paper runs out, bidets are a new addition to bathrooms around Lancaster County.

Bidets are commonplace around the world, from Japan to Italy to Venezuela.

Lancaster plumbing suppliers sell free-standing bidets, smart toilets with built-in bidets and bidet seats, but they’re not essential for most bathroom renovators, showroom managers say.

“They’re popular with people who have traveled to other countries and used them,” says Sandy Mak, showroom salesperson at Thos. Somerville Co. in Lancaster. “Once they use them, they really love them.”

Otherwise, seniors and customers with disabilities buy the most bidets from local bathroom suppliers.

Some bidets have extras like warm water, heated seats, fans to dry plus remotes and night lights. They range from $200 for a basic seat to $10,500 for an intelligent toilet with a bidet inside (plus a foot warmer and wireless syncing for music.)

For a budget option and simple installation, there are bidet seats and inserts that fit under toilet seats. They’re available online and at hardware stores with many under $100.

How it works

The options may vary, but the basics are the same. After you do your business, turn on the bidet function and a stream of water washes away residue. Some seats have dryers. Otherwise, some people dry with pieces of flannel, towels or toilet paper.

Installation for bidet inserts can be as simple as connecting to the toilet’s water line. Bidets with electric features need to be close to an outlet. Bidets with warm water options need to be connected to a hot water line. In a bathroom where the toilet and sink are far apart, that could be complicated.

There can be a bit of a learning curve using a bidet.

The water pressure on the bidet insert Jessica Strazza installed was so high at first that it sprayed water all over the bathroom.

“Initially, it was like a fire hose,” says Strazza, who lives in Manheim Township. After some adjusting, it’s been easy to use and affordable. Her bidet attachment was a $40 find online.

Most importantly, she likes the peace of mind knowing there’s an backup in case the toilet paper runs out.

Stephanie Hurd and her family are still getting used to the bidet seat they added last month. It saves toilet paper but in the small bathroom in their Manheim Township home, it’s easy to bump the “on” switch by accident.

Reducing waste

Morgan Thomas and her husband Clifford have been taking steps over the past few years to be more sustainable.

“I know that the environment suffers at the hands of people all of the time,” she says. “If I can do one thing every day that puts a little less impact on the world, in a negative way, I think that’s a great thing. All of us doing little things together adds up to one big collective opportunity for the Earth to breathe a little bit.”

They used cloth diapers for daughter Elloise, now 3 years old. They moved from the Hempfield area to Washington Boro so they had the space to grow their own produce. One of the first changes they made at the new house was buying a bidet that fits under the toilet seat.

Morgan found a bidet with a warm water option online for $60. Clifford ran an extension from the hot water line in the sink and it was ready to go.

For visitors, they give a tutorial on how to use the bidet and have toilet paper, too.

Since they’ve been using the bidet, the Thomases have bought less toilet paper. They’re also putting less stress on the septic system of their older home.

For Melissa Hinnebusch, the woman who last bought toilet paper a year ago, her family is trying to minimize waste in their Manheim Township home. So she bought a bidet seat at a hardware store.

In her family, including husband Dan and their two boys, ages 7 and 10, Melissa was the quickest bidet convert. There’s no comparison on bathroom breaks outside the house, she says.

“It’s so much easier,” she says. “It cleans so much better.”

And for some people, a bidet starts off as a fun gadget.

Bidets came up in conversation at Sarah Stigelman’s Christmas dinner last year and her husband Jeff was intrigued. She bought one online last month and they now have it in the master bathroom of their home in Rapho Township.

