Lancaster city pet supply store Woof ’N Tails, 809 New Holland Ave., will host a fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 3, to benefit Speranza Animal Rescue.

Speranza, located in Mechanicsburg, is best known for rescuing Libre, a puppy in dire condition on a Lancaster County farm. The event sparked Libre’s Law, which improved outdoor tethering conditions for dogs.

Recently, the shelter rescued more than 400 animals, hence Woof ’N Tails wanting to pitch in with a fundraiser.

The Sept. 3 event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Representatives from Speranza will be on site from 2-6 p.m. with an animal available for adoption.

Food trucks will be parked in Woof ’N Tails’ sidewalk and parking lot. A portion of food sales will be donated to Speranza.

Additionally, Woof ’N Tails asks attendees to donate any of the following items to help Speranza:

— Bedding: Blankets (new, or used and clean), sheets, comforters, large towels (no washcloths, hand towels or pillowcases).

— Dry dog food.

— Canned, wet dog food (Purina or Pedigree preferred).

— Soft, moist dog treats.

— Durable toys for large dogs (no rawhides).

— Stuffed animals (fluffy stuffing, no beans).

— Contractor-sized trash bags (42-gallon preferred).

— Laundry detergent.