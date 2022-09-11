In November of 2013, my son called me and told me of a rocket launch scheduled in a few days from Wallops Island, Virginia. The purpose of this launch was to place 29 very small satellites into low earth orbit. The project gave a chance for many high school students to design the small satellites.

In the darkness, this launch would be visible for hundreds of miles, and my son and I wanted to see if we could photograph it. When the time came, I carried a small Canon pocket camera and a tripod to a construction area near my home. I looked around to see if I could see the horizon toward the southeast, the direction of the launch. Some houses blocked my view, so I climbed to the top of a huge pile of dirt to get a clear view toward the launch area.

I experimented with a few shots using the longest time-exposure my little Canon camera would allow, only 15 seconds. In the experiment pictures I took, I could see the trees and horizon in the nearly total darkness. I knew I would probably get something when the rocket was launched in eastern Virginia, roughly 150 miles to the southeast.

My son and I were on the phone together near launch time, both waiting to hit the shutter when we saw the rocket rise above the horizon. I was thrilled when I saw the orange trail of fire as the rocket roared skyward. I pressed the shutter and heard the camera click, starting my 15 seconds of exposure. I backed away from the camera not wanting to touch the camera or tripod during the exposure time. Any movement would blur the shot, making it useless.

The viewfinder went dark as the camera then began to process the image. About 30 seconds later, the viewfinder came back on, showing me this picture. Wow, it worked! The shot showed the path of the rocket for the 15 seconds the shutter was open as the rocket climbed skyward.

I yelled to my son, “I got it, I actually got it!” He had a better camera than I did, and he got the shot as well. I searched on the internet and found that several others got a photo of the launch. One shot I found was taken as far away as New England!

I was so glad that I tried to get that shot with my cheap camera. My father would always say, “Nothing ventured, nothing gained”.

It was true!

The author lives in East Petersburg.

If you know an interesting story, please write it in 600 words or less and send it to Mary Ellen Wright, LNP editorial department, P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328, email it to features@lnpnews.com. Please include your phone number and the name of the town you live in.