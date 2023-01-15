I really appreciate good questions. Questions can be used to help learn things about someone you’re talking to, or to provide clarity about what is happening. They can point to a piece of knowledge that you might need, be a springboard to a new discovery or prompt new reflection.

My kids would probably tell you that I ask too many questions, and it really annoys them when I respond to a question of theirs with another question! The question on my mind this weekend, as we honor the life and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., is: "Why do you serve?

Dr. King wrote in his Letter from Birmingham Jail on April 16, 1963, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

He identifies that we are all tied together, whether we readily acknowledge that fact or not. Our lives in our community are linked to each other. In the context of volunteer and community service, we may serve as volunteers and also receive the benefits of someone else’s service at the same time.

As a community, we benefit from volunteers who serve in elementary school classrooms enhancing the learning of students. We benefit from volunteers who clean up and beautify our neighborhoods. And our community is enriched by people who bring meals to older adults in our neighborhoods, allowing them to remain in their homes and a part of our immediate community. We do these things and many more to support each other, and we all benefit together.

No matter the kind of service you engage in, I encourage you to ask questions. By making this effort, you can help uncover and more clearly see the network of mutuality that Dr. King wrote about. If you haven’t already, find out more about the places you serve.

What is the history and background of the organization or neighborhood you are serving? Ask questions to find out more about how your service impacts the community and the organization you are serving.

If you are helping a neighbor, get to know them a little better. What is their day-to-day life like? If you are serving with other volunteers, take some time to find out more about them. Why are they there? What is their connection?

And, importantly, ask questions about why your volunteer service is needed. What issue is your service helping address? Why does that issue exist in the first place? What is the underlying cause? And how can we address it?

By seeking answers to these kinds of questions we can work together to identify systemic and structural solutions to key community issues, and then take steps together to implement them.

Volunteers needed

We still need more tax preparation volunteers for the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which is under way. Please visit vita.uwlanc.org for more information about the program, scheduling a tax preparation appointment and volunteering.

The United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected volunteer portal connects community members with hundreds of projects every year. Be sure to visit us at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com regularly and sign up for updates as new needs are submitted.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.