For a few years, when I was 10 to 13 years old, my family rented a house in Margate City, New Jersey, for a week in July each year. We did some of the vacation things, including going to the beach in the afternoon, weather permitting, and the Ocean City boardwalk a couple of nights.

But the evenings we didn’t go to the boardwalk, I walked to the harbor near Margate to enjoy scenery, birds and sunsets behind the sky-reflecting water. I confess the abundant, easily seen wildlife at the beach and the harbor was what I enjoyed most during vacation week each year at Margate.

The vastness of the Atlantic Ocean and the sky always impressed me while I was at the beach. I jumped the waves, some of which knocked me down, and made sand castles.

But I always enjoyed most the many black-headed laughing gulls that hovered on beating wings into the wind above the beach and waited for people, including me, to throw bread cubes, popcorn and other edibles into the air to them. The fluttering, boisterously calling gulls that sounded like people laughing caught those foods with their beaks in mid-air, providing us beachgoers with much entertainment.

Another kind of wildlife on the Atlantic Beach, was, at first, a mystery to me. Sometimes, when I stood on the wet sand, I could feel a peculiar wiggling under my bare feet. That moving in the sand didn’t hurt, but it made me feel uneasy. When I screwed up the courage, I reached down at times to try to grab whatever was causing my discomfort. After several tries, I caught a few one-inch-long, light-gray creatures that I later identified as mole crabs.

Mole crabs burrow into wet sand where wavelets wash up on sandy beaches. Each crab has five pairs of short, paddle-like legs they use to wriggle through wet sand. They use their feathery antennae to filter plankton and detritus from the wavelets washing up, then down, the beach. These small crabs are harmless to people.

During summer evenings, I would get an emotional lift from seeing and hearing male red-winged blackbirds perched and swaying on the feathery seed plumes of 10-foot-tall phragmites growing along the harbor.

Male red-wings are handsomely jet black with red shoulder patches they raise when repeatedly singing “konk-ga-reeeee” to attract females of their kind to raise young.

And I especially liked watching one or two leisurely skimmers flying back and forth low over the harbor’s red, sky-reflecting water during peaceful sunsets. Each silhouetted-black skimmer had its thin, lower mandible cutting the water to snare small fish. Each lower mandible is an inch longer than the upper one, and when a little fish bumps that mandible, the skimmer snaps its bill shut to catch the fish and swallow it.

My most fond memories of those long-ago days in Margate City were of the easily experienced wildlife. Those creatures made my vacations there enjoyable when I was a mere lad.

The author lives in New Holland.

