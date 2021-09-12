Years ago, when I was engaged in doing career counseling, I would often ask the client if they would rather spend their life as a wedding planner or a divorce lawyer. The question was asked with the understanding that all benefits would be equal. With the exception of some young women who saw the role of wedding planner in society as being glamorous and romanticized, the vast majority of individuals chose the role of a divorce lawyer.

My reason for asking the question in the first place was to gain a perspective on the client’s event-oriented vocational role, as opposed to a predisposition for choosing a role more process-oriented.

I suspect for many of you readers, the distinction between event and process is not something that you would hold as crucial in a vocational choice process, yet I found that many individuals’ eventual satisfaction in their career choice was determined by this very distinction. I should also hasten to say that I believe this distinction is also somewhat critical in determining one’s satisfaction regarding their retirement choices when it comes to the end of one’s career, and indeed the use of time at the end of one’s life.

An example of someone who prefers an event-oriented vocational role may be a worker on an assembly line whose job involves screwing a nut on a bolt, with the rest of the assembly taking place farther down the line; as opposed to the activities of a quality control manager, who must make judgments throughout a manufacturing process as to maintaining the quality of the product from the day it is conceived to the time that it is sold to the customer.

Over the course of my last 60 years, I have interviewed hundreds of folks regarding their retirement satisfactions. The vast majority reported that they enjoyed the freedom that retirement gives them for shopping, fishing, golfing, TV watching, music listening, taking a walk and any number of other activities that they previously enjoyed, but for which they now have the freedom to choose the time and the place to enjoy these activities.

The only caveat I would often hear is that there appeared to be irritation at having to choose a new way to spend time, because the old activities were no longer as interesting as they once were.

From an early age we are taught to look forward to graduation from elementary school, middle school, high school, college or graduate school, our wedding day, each birth of our children, promotions on the job, retirement and even our funeral.

Add to these Christmas, Easter, First Communion and other religious family holidays, as well as the events in the lives of other family members and friends. So, is it any wonder that we fail to recognize “process” in the rest of our lives?

Not long ago a friend of mine asked, “How do you do it?” I didn’t understand his question and asked him to clarify. He said, “You’re almost 84 years old, have had serious health issues for years, but you just keep moving on, as if there is no limit.” My answer to him was as follows:

“Let me assure you that there have been many times in my life in my life that I have felt down, a failure, and wasn’t sure that I could go on. Life can be terribly brutal at times, trying to convince us to throw in the towel, either giving up or considering suicide. Yet if we have been taught, that we are loved and believe it, there becomes the possibility of living a life of ‘gratitude’ and ‘faithing.’ I was richly blessed from an early age to have parents who deeply loved me, and later in my life, friends who taught me a theological orientation toward looking at life as an evolving process of discovery and adventure. As a result I became blessed, a risk-taker, lifelong learner and an explorer, seeking to discover what worked for me and what was meaningful and fulfilling in living my life. I was blessed to believe that God had a plan for my life and I have the freedom to accept or reject it. This filled my life with a deep sense of purpose that resided in something that was well beyond myself. Although I may be the primary beneficiary of living such a life, it was the joy and the love of living for something beyond myself, much bigger than me, that gave me the motivation and impetus to ‘rise above’ life’s brutality and trauma to find the hope and comfort to move on.”

Over the next 22 years, I hope to complete the final project of my life: Elder’s Voice, with the tagline, “Giving voice to the voiceless, and healing to the broken.” This is a massive project, and I need all the help I can get. If you are interested in adding some “process” to your life, please email me with all your contact information. Rest assured, it will all be treated confidentially. My contact information is included as part of this article. If you don’t hear from me personally within the next four weeks please resend your email. Thank you and God bless!

Robert Olson is a pastoral counselor and family therapist who specializes in geriatric issues. He invites comments and speaking invitations at robertolsonbdma@gmail.com.