Communication is the exchanging of information or news. It involves a sender, a message, a medium, a channel, a receiver, a response and feedback. There are five major purposes for communication: to inform, to express feelings, to imagine, to influence and to meet social expectations.

As human beings, it is essential that we can communicate effectively. Clear and effective communication enables us to express our thoughts and feelings, interact with other people, understand what is said to us, and create and maintain lasting and genuine relationships in our personal and professional lives.

In 1966, Roy Orbison released a single called “Communication Breakdown” that included the lyrics, “When it’s right, it’s all right / When it’s wrong, it’s all wrong / When it’s gone, it’s all gone.”

Everyone has experienced a time when communication went wrong or didn’t happen. Imagine how challenging communication can be when there are language or cultural barriers.

The following two organizations in Lancaster County are offering language services to individuals with limited English proficiency — defined as those “whose primary language for communication is not English and who have a limited ability to read, write, speak or understand English.”

These agencies are also seeking volunteers to help adults and students improve their English language speaking and listening skills.

— Communication Essentials is a local social enterprise founded by Amer Al Fayadh to help individuals and organizations overcome roadblocks to communication. They train bilingual and multilingual individuals to provide document translation, interpretation services, language access consultation and diversity training. These individuals are then linked to organizations needing assistance.

With a new focus on recruiting college students, Communication Essentials is introducing the concept of language justice to students to prepare them for a more diverse work experience after graduation. Students are trained and matched with local nonprofit organizations to “promote a healthy environment where everyone, regardless of their background, feels empowered to express themselves and be understood.”

Participants are trained in cross-cultural communication, ethical business communications, working with interpreters and taking on the role of translator or interpreter. Services are provided at no cost. For more information about Communication Essentials or to volunteer, visit communicationessentialsllc.com or contact Amer Al Fayadh at Amer@communictionessentialsllc.com

— Literacy Council of Lancaster-Lebanon is looking for volunteer tutors to work with adult English language learners and adult students seeking their high school equivalency diplomas. They also need volunteers to work with students who are focused on improving their speaking and listening skills.

Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday with morning, afternoon and evening time slots available. They ask that volunteers be available to meet three hours per week (preferably two sessions for

1 1/2 hours each). All volunteer tutors must have a bachelor’s degree and successfully complete a criminal background check.

For more information, contact Jane Myers, volunteer services coordinator, at 717-295-5523 or jane@literacysuccess.org.

To find other opportunities, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Volunteer coordinators, please send current and upcoming needs to volunteer@uwlanc.org.

Laurel Greer is community engagement associate for United Way of Lancaster County.