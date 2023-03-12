Recently, I made a visit to a hospital to see a patient who was there recovering. I hadn’t been to a hospital in a while, and when I walked in there was a swirl of activity. I had to figure out where to go and what to do. I looked around and saw that there was a desk with someone there who could help me. That was a relief because I wasn’t exactly sure of where I should be going.

It turns out that this helper was a hospital volunteer, who was there to get people the information they needed and to get them to the right place.

Being inside a big, busy and unfamiliar hospital can be a disorienting experience. Doctors, nurses and hospital staff are in constant motion and there are things happening in every direction. At least from my experience, it can be easy to feel like you’re out of place and don’t want to get in the way.

It was the volunteers who were there who really helped me to be more comfortable. The doctors, nurses and hospital staff I saw were kind and helpful, and volunteers extended that care to both patients and visitors. I saw volunteers guiding visitors to the right place to see their friends and loved ones, answering questions and pushing patients down the hall in wheelchairs.

One volunteer I talked with mentioned that he’d been volunteering at the hospital for a few years, and that it was a chance to get out of the house and help out. This was true, but it seemed like more than that to me. People find themselves at the hospital for a variety of reasons, and depending on the situation it can be a stressful and even a scary situation. Volunteers doing simple things provide basic human support and connection when it can be needed most. Simple gestures matter, and hospital volunteers are an important part of the care people receive.

About hospital volunteering

Local hospitals are always looking for volunteers. Typically, there is a range of volunteer opportunities available. Some include serving as greeters, helping at an information desk and assisting with patient transport in different areas of the hospital. There may also be more specialized roles, too, such as providing clerical assistance, helping at a gift shop, providing healing therapy via music or pet therapy and providing spiritual care.

In order to serve as a hospital volunteer there is a regular application process, and volunteers need to be able to commit to long-term service, which commonly includes an expectation of 50 to 100 service hours over the course of a year.

An interview, background check, health screening and vaccinations are required. Training and orientation are provided. Hospital volunteer coordinators help people navigate the application and orientation process and will be able to answer any specific questions you have.

UPMC Lititz

In addition to regular hospital volunteers, UPMC Lititz is also looking for Gifts of the Heart volunteers. These are volunteers with a talent for knitting, crocheting and sewing, who provide baby caps for newborns, clothing for patients in need, head coverings for chemotherapy patients, spiritual care prayer shawls and lap robes, pillows and wheelchair and walker totes for the rehabilitation unit.

For more information for volunteering at UPMC, visit tinyurl.com/UPMCVolunteer or call 717-625-5663.

Visit tinyurl.com/UPMCGiftsHeart for more info on UPMC Gifts of the Heart.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

For more information, or to volunteer at LGH, visit tinyurl.com/PennMedLGHVolunteer or call

717-544-5005. For volunteer information for the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center, call 223-287-8220, or visit tinyurl.com/PennStateHealthVolunteer.

More volunteer opportunities

Visit the United Way of Lancaster County’s Get Connected portal at uwlanc.galaxydigital.com to find more volunteer opportunities from around Lancaster County. New volunteer needs are submitted all the time.

Joel Janisewski is director of the volunteer center and community listening for United Way of Lancaster County.