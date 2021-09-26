Volunteers needed to help citizens file income taxes

How often would you leave money sitting on the table? Once a year? Many people may lose out on a tax refund simply because they do not file a federal tax return.

Some workers may not file because they didn’t earn enough money to be required to file.

However, some taxpayers who had federal taxes withheld by their employer may be eligible for a refund of those taxes. Even those who aren’t required to file may qualify for benefits like the Earned Income Tax Credit. And this year, the child tax credit was bigger and better than ever. The catch? You must file to get the money.

Today’s average cost to file uncomplicated federal and state taxes is around $273. For someone working full time and making minimum wage, that’s 75% of their gross weekly earnings. It’s 37% of weekly wages for someone earning $15 per hour. It’s money that can’t be used for rent, utilities or gifts for the kids — just to get something back that is already theirs.

United Way of Lancaster County partners with the Internal Revenue Service to provide free tax preparation to families earning less than $62,000 per year across Lancaster County via the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

During tax season, accountants and other tax professionals are often unavailable due to heavy workloads, so if you’re looking for a way to make an immediate impact on someone’s life, consider becoming a VITA volunteer.

Why volunteer with VITA?

• You can learn a new skill. No experience is necessary. VITA will spend time preparing you to become IRS-certified in tax preparation through free training (in-person and virtual options are available). Use this as an opportunity to learn something new.

• You can work when you want. With day, evening and weekend hours, at more than 20 locations across the county, you can help as your schedule allows. Plus, tax season isn’t year-round, so you get to enjoy your summers!

• You can get to know your community. Once you’re certified, you will work side by side with Lancaster County residents to prepare their tax returns (1040EZ and 1040). Our goal is to provide services for more than 11,000 residents this year. This is a great way to meet others and strengthen your community.

• You can make an impact. VITA volunteers directly affect the community in tangible ways. Clients saved over $1.6 million in tax preparation fees in 2020. As a volunteer tax preparer, you can help families get their tax refunds, which helps build financial stability.

All VITA volunteers who prepare returns receive training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. This training includes maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all taxpayer information. In addition to requiring volunteers to certify their knowledge of the tax laws, the IRS requires a quality review check for every return prepared at a VITA site prior to filing. In addition to tax preparation, volunteers are needed to act as site coordinators and greeters.

To learn more about volunteering for VITA, contact Jeff at Smethers@uwlanc.org. No-obligation information sessions are happening now through October.

To find other opportunities, or to post a need for your agency, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer. Email questions to: volunteer@uwlanc.org.