Since 1974, many organizations have celebrated April as National Volunteer Month. During this time corporations, agencies and nonprofits, nationally and locally, recognize the impact of those who give selflessly of their time and efforts.

Volunteers help inspire others and transform the world. Often a celebratory dinner or gift may be given to show appreciation for accomplishments made. Our communities are stronger because of the contributions of local volunteers.

One local organization recruiting volunteers is the Lancaster County Office of Aging Apprise Program. The Apprise program exists for the purpose of providing unbiased assistance to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries as they navigate the often-confusing Medicare system. There are many options, and various types of insurance available.

Much depends on health, the area where one lives, and type of benefits one may prefer. Apprise volunteer counselors are trained to help local consumers.

Would you like to join this fulfilling team of volunteers who assist local beneficiaries?

Volunteers receive intensive training about Medicare parts A, B and D, supplemental insurances, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid, PACE and other related topics.

In addition to counseling consumers over the phone, information is provided via exhibits at fairs, and through seminars in the local area. You as a volunteer would be part of these efforts. The Apprise office especially needs volunteers during the annual open enrollment period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year.

Apprise counselors must be available weekdays for training, shadowing a mentor and conducting counseling. Most volunteers donate four hours per week. Some volunteers work from home; others work in the office at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city.

For more information about this opportunity, please contact Kim Skinner, Apprise volunteer coordinator, at 717-299-7979 or kskinner@co.lancaster.pa.us. An application will be mailed to those providing a name and address, and references and history of criminal background will be checked as part of the application process.

Another opportunity

Art of Recycle in Ephrata is looking for volunteers ages 12 and over to join its team.

There are all sorts of tasks that need to be accomplished, such as sorting art supplies, putting together crafting kits, assisting with events (online and offline), sewing finger puppets, assisting with organizing and displaying merchandise. For more details, please contact Linda Johnson at LindaJ@artofrecycle.org.

Nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County are encouraged to publish volunteer needs in this column. For a copy of submission guidelines, or for answers to questions about volunteering in Lancaster County, contact United Way’s Volunteer Center at 717-824-8122 or email Volunteer@UW

Lanc.org.

Audrey Lilley is the manager of volunteerism and advocacy at United Way of Lancaster County.