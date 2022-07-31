Heralded as America’s “refugee capital” of the east in 2017 by the BBC, Lancaster city is one of the most culturally diverse cities of its size in the nation.

Diversity is woven into the fabric of the community, and on Sunday, Sept. 11, neighbors will converge at the city’s first One World Festival to celebrate our cultures with food, music, art and so much more.

The seed of One World Festival was planted by Deepa Balepur, president of the Indian Organization of Lancaster County. She reached out to planners of local Hispanic and African events, who agreed that Lancaster was the prime spot to hold a festival celebrating a community rich with neighbors of many cultures.

Franklin & Marshall College is hosting the free event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the second Sunday in September. The festival is seeking more than 50 volunteers to fill essential roles that will help the event run smoothly.

You may sign up for as many two-hour shifts as you would like! This is a great chance to volunteer with family members — kids are welcome to volunteer if chaperoned by an adult guardian.

Volunteer opportunities

Some of the One World Festival volunteering opportunities are:

— Social media crew: Bring your drones, iPhones, digital SLR cameras and more to document the festival and create original content. Visit bit.ly/oneworldmedia to register.

— Festival navigators: As neighbors arrive at the festival, navigators will provide information about performance times, guide families to activities and food stands and lend help to anyone who may require it. Visit bit.ly/oneworldnavigator for registration.

— Vendor runners: Vendors will have a variety of requests throughout the event, and vendor runners will be available to respond to them. These may include grabbing additional paper products for food vendors, or bottles of water for stage performers. See bit.ly/oneworldrunner.

Visit One World Festival’s volunteer needs page for a full list of opportunities at bit.ly/oneworldvolunteer.

For more general information on the festival, see oneworldfestivallancaster.org.

To find additional volunteer opportunities in the community, or to register your organization’s volunteer needs, visit uwlanc.org/volunteer.

Julie Kennedy is the community initiatives manager for United Way of Lancaster County.